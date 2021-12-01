Cruisin’ Into Christmas revs up holidays

The giving/receiving stations that were a part of last year’s festivities were also an idea that came from Scott. They were set up around town and offered a way for participants to give a toy to the Toys for Tots campaign or receive a free cup of hot chocolate from a local organization.

This idea was such a good one that they will do it again, Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer said several businesses, churches and volunteer groups have already indicated they will be a part of the giving/receiving stations. Examples of items being handed out include small gifts for children, hot apple cider and cookies.

The new event for 2021 is the “backwards parade.” The popular lighted parade of years past is just not possible this year because of the pandemic.

“We decided against doing the parade again this year because of COVID,” said Pfeiffer.

But the organizers didn’t want to lose the charm of the event, so they re-engineered it so the parade stays put but the spectators move, again using Scott’s vision for the idea.

Pfeiffer explained that the floats and decorated vehicles will be parked near the giving/receiving stations.