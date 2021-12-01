Cruisin’ Into Christmas revs up holidays

ASHLAND – You’ll need a vehicle of some sort to enjoy Cruisin’ Into Christmas, Ashland’s version of a holiday festival this year.
After consulting with health officials, the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce opted to hold a modified holiday event this year that will include a backwards parade, holiday lights contest and giving/receiving stations on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Chamber had been in charge of the wildly successful Hometown Christmas celebrations that began in 2016 and included a lighted parade and lots of fun activities. But the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the festivities last year. As a result, Cruisin’ Into Christmas was born, a socially-distanced holiday event dreamed up by Chamber member Jada Scott.
Last year’s version included a holiday light contest, where voters followed a map provided by the Chamber to find the homes participating in the competition. They voted online or by paper ballot for their favorites.
The holiday light contest will continue this year. Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer said residents in the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district can sign up to be a part of the competition through the Chamber’s website. The first 20 who sign up are eligible. The deadline is Dec. 6.
The top three vote-getters will win a share of $500 in prize money from the Chamber, Pfeiffer added.
The giving/receiving stations that were a part of last year’s festivities were also an idea that came from Scott. They were set up around town and offered a way for participants to give a toy to the Toys for Tots campaign or receive a free cup of hot chocolate from a local organization.
This idea was such a good one that they will do it again, Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer said several businesses, churches and volunteer groups have already indicated they will be a part of the giving/receiving stations. Examples of items being handed out include small gifts for children, hot apple cider and cookies.
The new event for 2021 is the “backwards parade.” The popular lighted parade of years past is just not possible this year because of the pandemic.
“We decided against doing the parade again this year because of COVID,” said Pfeiffer.
But the organizers didn’t want to lose the charm of the event, so they re-engineered it so the parade stays put but the spectators move, again using Scott’s vision for the idea.
Pfeiffer explained that the floats and decorated vehicles will be parked near the giving/receiving stations.
The top three entries will also split $500 in prize money. But this time, the selection will be done by a panel of judges, not the public.
The deadline to sign up for the backwards parade is also Dec. 6 and can be done at the Chamber website, www.ashland-ne.com/business.
Maps for the giving/receiving stations, backwards parade and holiday light contest will be available on the website.
Pfeiffer also said Santa will be a participant in Cruisin’ Into Christmas as well. The jolly old elf may be making a spectacular entrance into Ashland. Details will be published in next week’s Gazette.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.