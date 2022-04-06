Creative district public meeting held Monday

ASHLAND – Music festival, art fair, poetry slam, sculpture garden, beautifying the downtown area, plays and musicals, community band, arboretum, artist cooperative.

These are some of the dozens of ideas brought up during a town hall meeting to help Ashland secure a new designation from the Nebraska Arts Council. The meeting was held Monday night at the Ashland Public Library with about 25 people in attendance.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB943 in 2021 that allowed the Nebraska Arts Council to develop the Creative District Program. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

Such a program can create branding opportunities for Ashland, as well as attract artists, enhance property values, revitalize history properties and bring visitors to the community, according to Creative District Committee Chairman Steve Nabity.

“The purpose is to bring people to Ashland through the arts,” he said.

The committee, made up of local residents and business owners, has been putting in the work for the past few months and are in the final stages of the application process, said Nabity.

The final stages include developing a strategic plan that outlines how Ashland would use grant money that can come with the Creative District designation.

Selected communities receive an initial $10,000 starter grant that will fund their efforts to further the process. The ultimate goal is to secure a $250,000 Creative District Development Grant that can be used for programming, physical enhancements, marketing or operational support.

The committee, which also includes Mary Roncka, Laura Capp, Ashley Welch, Bobby Fricke Jr., Heather Logston and Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Caleb Fjone, has come up with a few ideas as they have been working on the application process.

Those ideas include creating a website that would market and advertise art events in Ashland.

“To let people know throughout the state that Ashland is a nice place to visit,” Nabity said.

Capp mentioned beautifying the downtown area with hanging baskets and new banners, as well as resurrecting an old idea – a bandshell where public events could be held. Ashland had a bandshell decades ago, which hosted community band concerts among other activities.

“The last several years I’ve heard many people who have been here a long time talk fondly about the bandshell,” said Capp, who owns Postscript in downtown Ashland.

Roncka’s late husband, Gene Roncka, was a famous artist who opened the city’s first art gallery, Willow Point Gallery. He was also a student of history and came up with an idea to build a monument to Ashland’s past. Among the many versions the artist drew up was a sculpture garden called the “Towers of History,” with four towers topped by bronze sculptures of a covered wagon, Lewis and Clark, Otoe Indians and astronaut Clayton Anderson, a native of Ashland.

“Gene always had great ideas,” said Mary Roncka. “That’s why we have all of the art here now.”

Logston, who is president of the Ashland Arts Council, offered ideas like painting murals of historical events on downtown buildings.

“It is a good way to show our history and increase foot traffic,” she said.

Fricke, who works at Farmers and Merchants Bank of Ashland and is an Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce board member, said the grant money could also be used to “beef up” the corner planting areas in the downtown area that were created in the mid-1990s during the Downtown Improvement Project.

The audience also had many good ideas to share.

Lukas Atkinson proposed creating a “Dundee vibe” in the downtown area.

“That’s the character I think Ashland wants to go for,” he said.

Atkinson also recommended using the under-utilized green space near along Silver Street and Salt Creek to create a prairie preserve or arboretum.

“Ashland’s greatest untapped resource is the lowlands area,” he said.

Artist Theresa Rhodus suggested an annual tent event art fair, even offering an outline with possible sponsorships and a budget. Maria Lintel suggested events to be held in the city parks, like yoga or a mindfulness program.

Ashland resident Sena Bollman advocated for artist workshops. Artist Duane Pieper of Gretna, who exhibits and sells art at a local gallery, said a series of outdoor movies is an inexpensive way to bring people to Ashland.

Photographer Tonja Peterson-Wendt’s list of ideas echoed others already suggested, but she also had some new notions, including hanging a series of banners above city streets to promote events or history, as well as creating an artists cooperative and residence.

Along with ideas, there were also concerns about parking and seating for events that bring large groups to Ashland, as well as issues with using the area near Salt Creek, which is prone to flooding.

The committee is also working on which areas of Ashland will be included in the creative district, which they have named the Flora District, in honor of Ashland’s history. As Ashland was being founded, Flora City was one of the early names for the community.

The Flora District includes the downtown area, Ashland RV Campground and open space along Salt Creek. Fjone said the boundaries can still be tweaked as the committee is still going through the application process.

Pieper suggested the map include an area that is marked for “future expansion” to show a broader vision.

Nabity said because the Creative District Program is still very new, they are not sure if or when boundaries can be changed. But he hopes they can be altered at some point.

“Eight years from now we want to be a lot different than we are now,” he said.

The group also discussed incorporating the Ashland-Greenwood school district into the Creative District plans, and using the performing arts center that will be a part of the new middle school, which should be completed in 2023.

“The performing arts center is going to be an amazing part of the community,” Fjone said.

Nabity said the committee will go through all of the proposed ideas and begin to prioritize.

“We will take down all of the ideas and try to form what we should do in Ashland and build it into a strategic plan,” he said.

Nabity also invited the public to offer more ideas by attending the Creative District Committee meetings, which are open to the public. They are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Ashland Public Library.

The goal is to complete the strategic plan by the end of April and submit the final application to be considered before the Nebraska Arts Council’s fiscal year ends at the end of June.

