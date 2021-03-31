COVID-19 vaccine age limit lowered to 18

WAHOO – The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to anyone age 18 and over.
On Monday, Three Rivers Public Health Department opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include people 18 and older.
“Increasing the age range for the Three Rivers Public Health Department health jurisdiction, serving Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, is meant to help fill appointments at all of our clinic and pharmacy locations,” said Executive Director Terra Uhing.
Three Rivers is conducting vaccinations clinics with health care partners and pharmacies throughout the district. In Saunders County, the vaccine is distributed by Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo and Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland.
Anyone age 18 seeking a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of the vaccination, according to health officials.
Uhing said Three Rivers Public Health Department is not using the state registration portal, www.vaccinate.ne.gov, because there are issues with the website, but will be in the future when those issues have been resolved. Individuals can schedule appointments on the Three Rivers website https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates. New appointments typically open after 12 p.m. on Fridays.
Those who do not have access to the internet or need assistance can call 402-727-5396.
The health department also announced that they are no longer calling people who were put on a list for vaccinations. Instead, they suggest using the website to schedule an appointment.
Saunders Medical Center announced on social media that slots for the clinic at Starlite Event Center near Wahoo are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. A new signup link is posted weekly.
SMC also has a wait list to fill openings caused by no shows and cancellations. Potential candidates must be able to arrive at Starlite Event Center within 30 minutes of being contacted. The list can be accessed online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b4fa5a723a5fa7-covid9.
The change comes after the State of Nebraska amended the Directed Health Measure (DHM) to include the changes to the Federal Retail Pharmacy program requirements that removed the targeted age groups and critical infrastructure worker criteria.
The Retail Pharmacy Program criteria will be adjusted to allow them to vaccinate anyone 18 and older.
The new DHM also remove the requirement for Retail Pharmacy Program partners to coordinate scheduling with their respective local health departments and use the state-designated COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling system.
As of Sunday, the state had administered 828,764 doses of the vaccine in Phase 1 and Phase 2A priority groups, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Three Rivers Public Health Department also announced Monday that two new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the United Kingdom UK variant) have been identified in Dodge County.
Health officials said they are concerned because this variant spreads more easily than other strains of the coronavirus, potentially resulting in more cases.
“This reminds us that the pandemic is not over and that we need individuals to stay home when sick, avoid crowds, wear masks in public and seek a COVID-19 vaccine when able,” said Uhing,
In Dodge County, to date, there have been three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one case of the B.1.429 variant identified.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.