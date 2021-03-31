COVID-19 vaccine age limit lowered to 18

The health department also announced that they are no longer calling people who were put on a list for vaccinations. Instead, they suggest using the website to schedule an appointment.

Saunders Medical Center announced on social media that slots for the clinic at Starlite Event Center near Wahoo are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. A new signup link is posted weekly.

SMC also has a wait list to fill openings caused by no shows and cancellations. Potential candidates must be able to arrive at Starlite Event Center within 30 minutes of being contacted. The list can be accessed online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0b4fa5a723a5fa7-covid9.

The change comes after the State of Nebraska amended the Directed Health Measure (DHM) to include the changes to the Federal Retail Pharmacy program requirements that removed the targeted age groups and critical infrastructure worker criteria.

The Retail Pharmacy Program criteria will be adjusted to allow them to vaccinate anyone 18 and older.

The new DHM also remove the requirement for Retail Pharmacy Program partners to coordinate scheduling with their respective local health departments and use the state-designated COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling system.