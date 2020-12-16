COVID-19 vaccinations expected by end of year

Walgreens will contact SMC two weeks before the vaccine is a scheduled to arrive, Prokopec said. They hope to hear from Walgreens this week, he added.

The residents of the long term care facility will be the first recipients of the vaccine. All 53 residents will receive the first dose in one day, Prokopec said. A second dose will be administered 21 days later.

Prokopec said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made long term care residents a priority for the vaccine. Nursing homes will receive the vaccine first, followed by those living in assisted living facilities.

South Haven, another long term care facility in Wahoo, will receive the vaccine at the same time as SMC, Prokopec said.

Allocation of the vaccine for SMC staff will be next, but Prokopec said they do not know yet when that will be. But he doesn’t expect it will be before the first of the year.

“It’s still up in the air,” he said.

There are 260 employees at SMC. Prokopec said they will inoculate clinic and emergency department staff first, because they have the most risk of exposure to COVID-19. They will also stagger vaccinations in case staff members have side effects like fever that could keep them home from work.