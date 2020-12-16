COVID-19 vaccinations expected by end of year

WAHOO – Sam Prokopec and the rest of the staff at Saunders Medical Center are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Although they do not have an exact date when the vaccine will arrive, the administrator of SMC’s Long Term Care facility, expects they will be able to administer the first of the two-dose vaccine before the end of the year.
“We’ve been told we should be able to expect the vaccine as soon as the week of the 28th or the following week,” Prokopec said.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave final approval Friday to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the first shipments began Sunday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accepted the recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to use the Pfizer vaccine in people 16 and older. The FDA advisory panel meets this week on a second COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.
The state’s vaccination plan has prioritized vaccines for healthcare personnel and long term care facility residents, followed by first responders, staff at correctional facilities, key personnel working in education, food/agriculture, utilities and transportation and then people age 65 or older, vulnerable populations and those who live in congregate settings.
In a press conference last week, Angie Ling, incident commander for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the state activated the long term care facility federal pharmacy program, which allows long term care facilities to align with pharmacies to complete staff and resident vaccinations. Prokopec said SMC is working with Walgreens to administer the vaccine.
Walgreens will contact SMC two weeks before the vaccine is a scheduled to arrive, Prokopec said. They hope to hear from Walgreens this week, he added.
The residents of the long term care facility will be the first recipients of the vaccine. All 53 residents will receive the first dose in one day, Prokopec said. A second dose will be administered 21 days later.
Prokopec said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made long term care residents a priority for the vaccine. Nursing homes will receive the vaccine first, followed by those living in assisted living facilities.
Support Local Journalism
South Haven, another long term care facility in Wahoo, will receive the vaccine at the same time as SMC, Prokopec said.
Allocation of the vaccine for SMC staff will be next, but Prokopec said they do not know yet when that will be. But he doesn’t expect it will be before the first of the year.
“It’s still up in the air,” he said.
There are 260 employees at SMC. Prokopec said they will inoculate clinic and emergency department staff first, because they have the most risk of exposure to COVID-19. They will also stagger vaccinations in case staff members have side effects like fever that could keep them home from work.
“We don’t want the staff to be out sick at the same time,” he said.
Prokopec said they do not know when they will be able to allow visitors to the long term care facility after the vaccine is administered.
“We haven’t had a whole lot of guidance on that one,” he said.
It could be months before the vaccine is available to the public, SMC CEO Julie Rezac told the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation earlier this month.
“We were told it should be widespread by June,” she said on Dec. 2.
SMC has been working on the logistics of distributing the vaccine. Rezac said they are planning to use the Saunders County Fairgrounds for a drive-through vaccination station. The vaccine could also be administered at local businesses much like flu shots are done, she added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!