COVID-19 shutters elementary classroom

ASHLAND – Students in one section of fourth grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School are quarantined after multiple exposures to COVID-19 took place in the classroom last week.

Superintendent Jason Libal said the administration consulted with Three Rivers Public Health Department after learning there were three exposures to the virus in the classroom. After that many exposures during a prescribed amount of time in an individual classroom, it was the health department’s recommendation to isolate students and staff beginning Sept. 9, he said.

“It was a tough, difficult decision, but we felt in this case it was important to follow the guidance of our health department,” Libal said.

Students who receive a negative COVID-19 test can return to school after seven days of isolation. Those who test positive or choose not to take the test must quarantine for 10 days, Libal said.

In the meantime, the school district has made provisions for the students who are quarantined to keep up with their class work through online platforms.

“It is important that education continues,” Libal said.