Courthouse Repord

Violetan Laune Estate to Naomi A. Barent, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 43, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Travis and Malia Meyer to Meyer Family Trust, lot S-1182 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Mitchell L. and Beverly J. Storm to Braden M. and Haley M. Storm, 28-15-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Kirk K. and Karen R. Storm to Mitchell L. and Beverly J. Storm, 28-15-09 partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Marie E. Bouc Estate to Leonard Bouc, et al, Alice Fortner, et al, Margaret Fujan, et al, Helen Granquist, et al, Agnes Gesch, et al, Frances Geisler, et al, Delores Winey, et al, Cecelia Landries, et al and Jerome Mueller, et al, 22-16-07 N 1/2 SW 1/4, 10-16-07 E 1/2 NE 1/4, partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
Naomi A. Barent to Deken Greer, et al, and Celeste Heinz-Greer, lot 11, 12 in block 6, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Jacob R. Vasa to Tiffany M. Vasa, lot 121, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
3801 Harney, LLC to Samantha Kenning, et al, and Adison Kenning, et al, partial lot 2, outlot B, Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.
James B. Kenning, et al, and Christina A. Sears, et al, to James B. and Christine A. Kenning, lot 44 and partial lot 43, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Parry and Lisa Liebenaler to Nola L. Yonker, partial lot 1, 2 in block 4, Andrus No. 2 of Wahoo.
Leonard J. and Elaine M. Stepanek to Leonard J. and Elaine M. Stepanek, 08-14-05 NE 1/4.
Lloyd G. and Rita M. Fiala to Lloyd G. and Rita M. Fiala Trust, 08-14-05 NE 1/4.
Leonard J. and Elaine M. Stepanek to Lloyd G. and Rita M. Fiala, 08-14-05 NE 1/4.
Dennis D. Frohner Estate to Rita M. Fiala, et al, and Elaine M. Stepanek, et al, 08-14-05 NE 1/4.
Joseph J. Houska Jr. Trust to Houska Properties, LLC, 16-14-08 N 1/2 SW 1/4, 17-14-08 E 1/2 SE 1/4, partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.
Steven P. Strate to Gail E. Strate, lot 1, Sabre Heights 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Lynn and Sharon Keller, et al, and William and Dolores Dahleim, et al, to R. Douglas and Jill L. Hoops, 24-17-05 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Alan L. and Bethany Childers to Christopher and Elizabeth Inman lot 33, Pawnee Meadows 3-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Matthew T. and Ashlie Bresette to Jason and Elizabeth A. Kirchgatter, lot 16, Thomas Lakes Third 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Big Sandy Development Company, LLC to DP Properties, LLC, 12-13-09 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Brian Whitehead, et al, and Laurie Little, et al, to Tracy A. and Courtney E. Schram, 15-13-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Zachary A. and Amy J. Wiegert to Fair Oaks, LLC, lot 183 Sandy Pointe Lake Development First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.