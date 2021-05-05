Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
Justin and Gianna Schomer vs. Kerry and Angela Knuth, confirmation of arbitrator’s award.
Kerry and Angela Knuth vs. Justin and Gianna Schomer, miscellaneous civil – vacate arbitration award.
Shawn Sleezer vs. Sarah Sinclair f/k/a Sarah D. Christensen, contract dispute.
Darcy L. Roeber vs. Levi R. Roeber, miscellaneous civil.
Jack J. Jasnoch vs. Brett Zigler, negligence – vehicular.
Angela S. Burchess vs. David M. Burchess, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Kyle J. Roth vs. Ansley B. Roth, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Victoria L. Kems vs. Christopher J. Kems, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Shandelynn R. Shea, possession of methamphetamine with intent, 10 to 28 g; driving during revocation – fourth; possession of marijuana or K2 under 1 oz.; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Rivera and minor children vs. James Rivera, protection order – domestic abuse.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Bryce Pierce, attempt of a class 4 felony, sentenced to 180 days jail (credit 55 days time served).
State of Nebraska vs. Louisa Wood Dunn, driving under suspension/before reinstated – state, sentenced to $100 fine.
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Scott A. Kennedy, $75; Amanda K. Parks, $75; James F. Lippert, $75; Zachary A. Cram, $25; Mark L. Brasee, $25; Joseph D. Guarin, $75; Laura J. Long, $75; Duc T. Huynh, $75; Ritchie A. Bahe, $75; Julio J. Castillo Lopez, $200.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Oscar E. Martinez, $75.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Chelsea A. Lambert, $25; Katherine M. Lederer, $25.
Failure to use child passenger restraint: Larissa M. Veatch, $25.
Ashland Police Department
No valid registration – car/pickup/step van: Steven E. Zeek, $25.
No agency listed
No operator’s license/waiverable: Alejandro Salas, $75.
Violate stop or yield sign: Alejandro Salas, $75.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dalton Anderson of Ashland and Andrea Reischl of Ashland, applied April 14.
Melton Nelson of Mead and Jennie Anderson of Mead, applied April 14.
Thomas Johnson of Ashland and Lanee Pannkuk-Campbell of Lincoln, applied April 16.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, to Eric K. Rouph, et al and Renee M., et al, 33-16-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Roger L. and Margaret A. Scott to Brandon Gregory, et al, and Emerald Fossberg, et al, lot 11 and partial lot 12 in block 6, Prague of Prague.
Duane E. and Cheryl K. Johnson to Rohwer Brothers, LLC, 19-14-07 partial NE 1/4, partial NW 1/4, 24-14-07 NE 1/4.
Robert B. Hayes to Tracy J. Hayes, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 3, Prague of Prague.
Petersen Trust to Petersen Trust, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Petersen Trust to Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Deon R. and Jami M. Thoene to Petersen Trust, 14-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Ceresco Car Wash and Storage, Inc. to Ceresco Storage, Inc., lot 1, Spaders Addition of Ceresco.
JD Builders, Inc. to VRES Investments, LLC, lot 5 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
William E. Dillon Sr. to Darin J. and Susan C. Egr, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 28, Yutan of Yutan.
Nathan P. and Elizabeth A. Farmer to Nathan Farmer Trust, lot S-1109, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Dave and Stacy Freeman to Nathan P. and Elizabeth A. Farmer, lot S-1109, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Marie Johnson to Kent E. and Teresa A. Hansen, lot 8 in block 7, Ceresco of Ceresco.
Naomie A. Schere to Brian J. and Amanda Barry, lot 4, 5, 6 in block 8, Cedar Bluffs First Addition of Cedar Bluffs.
JBS Investments, LLC to Eagle Woodworks, LLC, lot 89, Sabre Heights Third Addition 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Brenda L. May, et al, Jessica L. Odvody, et al, and Yvonne M. Odvody, et al, to Brenda L. May, et al, and Yvonne M. Odvody, et al, partial lot 7, 8, 9, Flora City of Ashland.
Michael and Staci Hayden to Stuart M. and Chriss A. Lundgren, lot 165, Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Village of Ceresco to Ceresco Storage, Inc., lots 24 and 16, Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco and lot 1, Spaders Addition of Ceresco.
Larry Jansen to Bryan J. and Alissa C. Meyer, lot 3 in block 4, Bel-Aire of Wahoo.
Kent A. and Lisa L. Moravec to Ashley M. Moravec, 13-13-08 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Sharon L. Bain to Sharon L. Bain Trust, lot 35, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Sand Creek Farms of Cedar Bluffs, Inc. to Hamilton and Jonson Exchange No. 500, LLC, 10-16-06 S 1/2 SE 1/4.
Lucile E. Lowell to Travis J. and Ashley B. Taylor, lot 6 in block 4, Westridge Knolls Addition of Ceresco.
Jackson Family Trust to William K. and Carrie F. Holtz, lot 55, Thomas Lakes First Seven and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Clifford R. Coffman Estate to Ronald Strode, 17-13-09 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Orchard Valley, Inc., lot 69, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.
Michael and Darla Meyer to Mitchell B. and Darla J. Meyer Trust, lot S-1227, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Girmus Investments, LLC to Scott B. Siepmann, 34-13-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
DJ Salia Investment Properties, LLC to Jared and Heidi Peterson, lot 106, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Scott A. and Leah H. Carleton, lot 8, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.