New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska v. Gavin D. Phillips, Wahoo, child abuse.

State of Nebraska vs. Jamison Robinson, Macy, driving under the influence-fifth offense, driving during revocation-first, theft by shoplifting-$0-500, open container.

State of Nebraska v. Michael S. Hansen, Ashland, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm with intent to deliver marijuana, possess of a short shotgun, criminal mischief $0-500, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

New Civil Cases

Thomas M. Elworth Jr. v. Chelsea R. Elworth, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Jocelyn S. Sutej v. Adam E. Sutej, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Brittany N. Barnes v. Christopher M. Barnes, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Jared A. Mahrt v. Nita A. Mahrt, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Civil Orders

Joan B. Hruza v. All persons having any interest in and to the South one rod of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the Sixth P.M., Saunders County, Nebraska, real names unknown, order for entry of default.

Barry Wallin, Brad Wallin and Bart Wallin v. Mary Ratkovec as personal representative of the estate of Duane Ratkovec, deceased, order summary judgement.

Sherry Anderson v. Aric F. Anderson, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Orders

State of Nebraska v. Amanda J. Prohaska, Wahoo, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state- fined $100.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Muhammad Q. Rashid, Omaha, $75; Effrin V. Jano, Valparaiso, $75; Diamond V. Helm, Omaha, $300.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Virgil W. Adams Jr., Fremont, $25.

No license on person: Virgil W. Adams Jr., Fremont, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Hanna E. Heilman, Mead, $75.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Cody P. Lennen, Minneapolis, Minnesota, $75.

Disobey traffic control device: Cody P. Lennen, Minneapolis, Minnesota, $25.

Wahoo Police Department

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Stephany A. Grant, Port Richey, Florida, $25.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Kurt A. Sowers, Bennington, $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Andrew A. Drake, Ashland, $25.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Charles D. and Julie A. Kopocis to Kopocis Family Trust, lot 144, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

John L. and Marilyn Wedberg to 2991 Land Holdings, LLC, 14-13-07 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4.

Maria Mumm to Esther W. Jonas, et al, and Benda Wasacz, et al, 16-13-07 partial S 1/2 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Starr and Christine M. Deuel to Christopher D. and Nicoel L. Reinhardt, partial lot 1, 2, 4 in block 4, Andrus No. 2 of Wahoo.

Sabatka Bros., Inc. to Deborah Allerton, lot 5, Hospital of Wahoo.

Impressive Granite, LLC to Andrew Delka, et al, and Elyza Underwood, et al, lot 5 in block 2, Johnsons Second of Valparaiso.

Roger D. and Barbara J. Fisher to Fisher Trust, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 83, County of Wahoo.

Kenneth G. Brown to Robyn R. Brown, lot 7, 8 and partial lot 9 in block 10, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

John R. Bern Estate to Steven A. Bern, 06-14-07 N 1/2 NE 1/4; 31-15-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4, E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Josh and Judith Dixon to Dixon-Valdez Family Holdings, LLC, 29-17-08 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Penny Mandina to Kevin Mandina, lot 1, Willow Point 32-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Marie Scott, et al, and Kevin and Melissa Halladay, et al, to Kevin and Melissa Halladay, 30-16-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Terence M. Phillips Estate to Cory Timm, lot 5 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Wayne J. Fedde, et al, and Dean A. Fedde, et al, to Ruhlman Development Company, LLC, partial lot 1, Oxbow Crossing 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Girmus Investments, LLC to JRMG, LLC, 01-14-08 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

KDAB, LLC to Benedict M. and Tammy Paczosa, lot 13, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.

D&E Custom Building and Design, Inc. to Thomas Brauckmuller, lot 1, Nichols Addition Third Replat of Ashland.