Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Zachary K. Oliver, aiding and abetting robbery.

State of Nebraska vs. Xavier Rodriguez, robbery, theft-taking over $5,000.

State of Nebraska vs. Anthony Soukup, felony flight to avoid, driving under the influence aggravated-third offense.

State of Nebraska vs. Hunter Smoyer, felony flight to avoid, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or K2 under 1 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, no insurance.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Orders

State of Nebraska vs. John Berger, disturbing the peace, sentenced to $250 fine, six months probation; driving under the influence-alcohol-first offense, sentenced to $500 fine, six months probation, license revoked 60 days, interlock device.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff