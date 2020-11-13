Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Zachary K. Oliver, aiding and abetting robbery.
State of Nebraska vs. Xavier Rodriguez, robbery, theft-taking over $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Anthony Soukup, felony flight to avoid, driving under the influence aggravated-third offense.
State of Nebraska vs. Hunter Smoyer, felony flight to avoid, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or K2 under 1 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, no insurance.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. John Berger, disturbing the peace, sentenced to $250 fine, six months probation; driving under the influence-alcohol-first offense, sentenced to $500 fine, six months probation, license revoked 60 days, interlock device.
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Anthony S. Buda, $125; Joseph T. Cookson, $75; Alex J. Witte, $75; Jordan L. Lott, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Joshua J. Drown, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Jose A. Garza, $75.
Wahoo Police Department
Violate stop or yield sign: Seth R. Naber, $75.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Robert B. Hayes to Tracy J. Hayes, lot 3, 4 and partial lot 2 in block 3, Prague Second of Prague.
Shirlee A. Goaley Trust to Big Honker LLC, lot 33, Willow Point 32-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
RTRM LLC to Russell O. and Tracy A. Oviatt, lot 13 in block 1, Timbercrest of Yutan.
Wahoo Ethanol LLC to Loran J. and Karen K. Houska, 35-15-07 N 1/2 SE 1/4, partial S 1/2 SE 1/4.
Michael J. and Joan M. Graham to Matthew B. and Stephanie L. Stricklin, lot 3, Bull Run 2 of Yutan.
James P. and Pamela J. Bergwell to Timothy and Suzanne Plante, 35-14-07 partial W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Dennis W. and Sylivia Johnson to Brandon N. Richie, lot 1, Johnson Fourth Addition of
Ceresco.
Gary G. and Heather M. Townsend to Christina and Randall L. Feller, lot 13 in block 2, Timbercrest of Yutan.
Dwaine E. and Paige M. Barnes to Nicole Von Tersch, lot 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 12 in block 2, Beetisons of Ashland.
John C. and Cinthia L. Peterson to Tamer and Rhianon Mahrous, 17-14-07 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Yvonne H. Peterson Estate to Tamer and Rhianon Mahrous, 17-14-07 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
T5 Development, LLC to Thutz, LLC, lot 75, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Shirley K. Miller Estate to Barry L. and Teresa M. Arnold, lot 5 in block 1, Barrys of Wahoo.
Joe and Sarah Trice to Shawn and Ashley Roll, lot 32, Thomas Lakes Third 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Scott and Lynette Kennedy, lot 92, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Malibu Holdings LLC to L.S. Commercial Developer LLC, lot 18, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
