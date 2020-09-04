Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
William Siems vs. Prime Rigging LLC, CCM a Carlisle Company d/b/a Insulfoam, order for dismissal.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
State of Nebraska vs. Mark Burghardt, driving under the influence, first offense, sentenced to $500 fine, six months probation, license revoked 60 days, interlock device.
State of Nebraska vs. Christopher Pullen, driving under suspension/before reinstatement-state, sentenced to $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Clyde Sherman III, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device/under $500, sentenced to 90 days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Curtis Moore, driving under revocation/impound-first, sentenced to 14 days jail, license revoked one year.
State of Nebraska vs. Brandon Emke, criminal mischief $1,500 to $4,999, sentenced to 90 days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Sterling James, aiding and abetting a Class 1 misdemeanor, sentenced to 12 months probation, restitution $1,276.07 and $1,056.21.
State of Nebraska vs. Dylan Rooney, assault third degree, sentenced to 180 days jail, credit for time served; criminal mischief $0 to $500, sentenced to 90 days jail; criminal trespass second degree, sentenced to 90 days jail.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Noah Jacob Kellner, of Weston, and Emily Dawn Harrel, of Wahoo, filed on Aug. 19.
James Albert Ward Jr., of Valparaiso, and Krystal Joann Tilson, of Valparaiso, filed on Aug. 20.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Shanahan Family Trust to Wolfe Acres, LLC, 09-15-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
T5 Development, LLC to Grace Custom Homes Co., lot 118, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
T5 Development, LLC to Darrel and Nakia Watermeier, lot 119, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Larry D. Dolezal to Samantha M. Dolezal, 13-17-05 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Larry D. Dolezal to Trent A. Dolezal, 23-17-05 E 1/2 NE 1/4, 18-17-06 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4, partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Antonia Wotipka Estate to Adolph G. Wotipka, et al, and Laverne J. Ehrlich, et al, 36-13-06 N 1/2 NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Darian N. Coffey to Nathan Kmiecik, lot 2 in block 3, Kuceras of Wahoo.
Wendell and Judy Allington Trust to Sandra J. Allington, partial lot 11, Oxbow of Ashland.
Terry J. and Nancy C. Conley to Benjamin P. and Jodi J. Borgmann, lot 28A, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
L. Garl Moore Trust to Terry J. and Nancy C. Conley, lot 28A, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Mary L. McKay to Benjamin J. Madsen, lot 2 in block 4, Hrdlickas of Wahoo.
Christopher W. and Joann K. Simanek to Christopher W. and Joann K. Simanek, lot 1 in block 3, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Brent J. and Kim Batt to Eric R. and Becky M. Freeman, partial lot 57, KenDel Heights of Ashland.
Gerard A. and Julie M. Divis to Gerard A. and Julie M. Divis, et al, and Royce F. and Cheryl Stuchlik, et al, lot 4 in block 5, Sunnyside of Wahoo.
Kathleen Valencia, et al, and Randall D. and Lucie M. Carney, et al, to John Gadeken, lot 105, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Vincent R. and Rose B. Emery Trust to John Gadekan, lot 105, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Emily and Derek Rowe to Alfred and Cynthia Hilger, lot 11, 12 in block 7, Flora City of Ashland.
Saunders County Treasurer to Christopher Simanek, lot 1 in block 3, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development, LLC to Jaid Enterprises LLC, lot 88, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Seventh Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Bruce L. and Amy M. Williams to Bruce L. Williams LLC, 33-17-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4, partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.