Courthouse Record

State of Nebraska vs. Michael Pacula, driving under the influence-alcohol-fourth offense, sentenced to three years in jail (with credit for three days time served), license revoked 15 years, interlock device.

JBGB Investments, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, vs. Alten LLC, a Kansas limited liability company; Mead Acquisition Company, a Delaware limited liability company, as beneficiary and collateral agent; the Robert Lannin, Esquire, as trustee; Platte River Green Fuels, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company; John Doe and Jane Doe, real names and marital status unknown; and all other persons and entities, real and names unknown, having any right, title or interest, order of dismissal with prejudice.