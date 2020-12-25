Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Michael Pacula, driving under the influence-alcohol-fourth offense, sentenced to three years in jail (with credit for three days time served), license revoked 15 years, interlock device.
Civil Orders
JBGB Investments, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, vs. Alten LLC, a Kansas limited liability company; Mead Acquisition Company, a Delaware limited liability company, as beneficiary and collateral agent; the Robert Lannin, Esquire, as trustee; Platte River Green Fuels, LLC, a Kansas limited liability company; John Doe and Jane Doe, real names and marital status unknown; and all other persons and entities, real and names unknown, having any right, title or interest, order of dismissal with prejudice.
Kirsten Kelly, petitioner, for minor children, vs. Gary Kelly, order affirming domestic abuse protection order.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Michael A. Tompkins, third degree domestic assault, strangulation, child abuse.
State of Nebraska vs. Dwight G. Miller, strangulation, third degree domestic assault.
State of Nebraska vs. Ronald W. Reid, theft by shoplifting $0 to $500 – third (two counts).
State of Nebraska vs. Christopher Sawyer, first degree sexual assault, possession of a controlled substance (four counts), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Wesley W. Iseminger, $75; Jared J. Giehler, $75; Jason G. Simon, $25; Robert J. Lake, $25; Linne J. Vavrina, $25; Timothey M. Wright, $25; Jo A. Zakovec, $75; Austin J. Marshall, $25; Rebecca J. Dunaway, $25; Derick L. Shaffstall, $200.
Drive on closed road/remove barriers: Justin R. Sullivan, $100.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Adam L. Kresl, $25; Kevin M. Welsh, $25.
Fail to yield right-of-way on left turn: Isabella E. Nelson, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Michael W. Graybill, $200.
Wahoo Police Department
Speeding: Rachel M. Gibbs, $25; Sherie C. Van Slyke, $25; Charles N. Pate, $75; Michael L. Beckman, $25; Patrick J. Coyle, $25; Bruce W. Johnson, $25; Shana M. Kemmerling, $25; Adam M. Kemmerle, $25. Cassie K. Koranda, $25.
Fail to use seat belt: Patrick J. Coyle, $25.
Ashland Police Department
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Catherine R. Montez, $25.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Ken and Pam Zaharias, lot 70, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.
City of Ashland to PB Investments, LLC, partial lot 9 in block 8, Stambaughs of Ashland; block 25, Flora City of Ashland.
Fred Hunzeker to Hannah M. Rideout, lot S-1210, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Mark A. and Carcy J. Cleveringa to Ryan and Rachel Christensen, lot 2, Murphys of Cedar Bluffs.
Vernon and Gretchen Golladay to Adam D. and Jessca L. Sass, lot 31R, Valley View Estates Replat 1 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Daniel and Nancy Metzger to Danield C. Metzger Trust, et al, and Nancy L. Metzger Trust, et al, lot 11, 12 in block 14, Deans of Ashland.
Daniel and Nancy Metzger to Danield C. Metzger Trust, et al, and Nancy L. Metzger Trust, et al, lot 1, 2 and partial lot 3 in block 14, Deans of Ashland.
Daniel and Nancy Metzger to Danield C. Metzger Trust, et al, and Nancy L. Metzger Trust, et al, block 25, Deans of Ashland.
Wahoo View LLC to Brook J. Stuart, lot 11, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
David Dvoracek to Lyle E. Cuda, 35-14-06 W 1/2 SE 1/4.
Alice E. Feist Trust to Wayne E. Seitz, 21-16-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Mitchell and Stacey A. Arps to Dale S. and Theresa L. Goodwater, partial lot 2, 3 in block 1, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Betty Lou Johnson Estate to Murray Hill, LLC, 33-16-08 partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Betty Lou Johnson Estate to Robert K. Murray Trust, et al, and Sandra L. Murray Trust, et al, 32-16-08 NE 1/4.
Scott and Gail Smith to Blaine F. Presley, lot 2, Smiths Addition 11-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ron A. Bartek Trust to Ron A. Bartek Trust, 23-16-08 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Deborah L. Limberg to Michael J. and Sydnee L. Scheinost, partial lot 12, Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.
Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Jeffry M. Lapin Trust, lot 15, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Linda Jordan to Kyle J. Arp, lot 13 in block 1, West Park of Wahoo.
Ingrid Berlin to Donald E. Moldenhauer Trust, lot S-44, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Dean F. Dougherty to Alen and Michaela Donlic, lot 20, Big Sandy Development 5-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Alice E. Feist Trust to Matthew B. and Debra J. Donelan, 21-16-09 partial NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.
Michael J. and Sydnee L. Scheinost to Kevin Rushing, lot 12 in block 3, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Otto Brothers to Otto Properties, LLC, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 7, Flora City of Ashland.
AWS Well Company, Inc. to Draw Properties, LLC, 35-15-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Geraldine Shuster to Shuster Family Farm, LLC, 31-16-09 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Donald D. and Susan L. Partridge to Parker Rew, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 1, Cooks (Addition No. 1 in Wahoo) of Wahoo.
Malibu Holdings, LLC to Timothy K. and Amy L. Carpenter, lot 116, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.