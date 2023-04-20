DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. David M. Ulch, David City, driving during revocation while revoked from DUI, fictitious plates.

Civil Orders

Baumann Brothers, LLC vs. Thompson and Sons, LLC, order to dismiss without prejudice.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Bryan A. Ryder, Papillion, driving under the influence-.15-plus or refusal (one prior conviction), sentenced to a10 days jail (credit one day served), 12 months probation, license revoked 18 months, interlock device, $500 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Ryan Sterba, Mead, driving under the influence-alcohol-first offense, sentenced to six months probation, license revoked 60 days, interlock device, $500 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Duane Will, Wahoo, driving during revocation/impound-first offense, $50 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Kalvin Boltz, Omaha, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, $100 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Drake Hobza, Yutan, theft-unlawful taking $0-500, sentenced to 12 months probation; theft-shoplifting $0-500, 12 month deferred judgment probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Matthew Prochaska, Dwight, driving under the influence-first offense, sentenced to six months probation, license revoked 60 days, interlock device, $500 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Mark L. Rico, Memphis, no operator’s license/non-waiverable, $100; no proof of insurance, $50.

State of Nebraska vs. Allyson R. Serefko, Omaha, driving under the influence-.15-plus, sentenced to two days jail (credit one day served), 12 months probation, license revoked 1 year, interlock device, $500.

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Amanda C. Cramer, Oakland, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Rodrigo Serrano Angeles, Omaha, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Justin E. Sare, Omaha, $125.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Justin E. Sare, Omaha, $25.

Ashland Police Department

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Andrew J. Newcomb, Ashland, $25; Devon R. Allison, Omaha, $25.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jeffrey Dorsey Sr. of Wahoo and Kristen Ahlman of Omaha, applied April 6.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Kristopher C. Kavan to Albert L. and Barbara J. Kavan, 24-16-06 W 1/2 SW 1/4.

Mark A. and Candace D. Masek, et al, to Mark A. and Candace D. Masek, et al, and Keith C. and Regina J. Neeman, et al, 27-13-05 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

American Legion Post 129 of Ashland to MLR Dance 2, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 56, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

Melissa J. and Ryan Sabatka to Luis and Kelsey Prochaska, lot 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 in block 11, Maucks Second of Weston.

Mark E. Basel to Businessof Basels, LLC, partial lot 25 in block 5, Ceresco of Ceresco.

Brian D. and Janet R. Hagerbaumer to Businessof Basels, LLC, partial lot 25 in block 5, Ceresco of Ceresco.

B. Richard and Belinda J. Basel to Businessof Basels, LLC, partial lot 25 in block 5, Ceresco of Ceresco.

A&L Miller Trust to R&R Design and Remodel, Inc., lot 31 in block 5, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Katherine M. Baldridge Estate to Wanahoo, LLC, block 18, Deans of Ashland.

Jason P. Scheer to Tim Wood, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 44, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

William D. and Karen D. Sterns to Taylor W.H. Nelson, 29-13-06 E 1/2 NW 1/4.

Gateway Custom Homes, Inc. to Tanee and Emily Nimsakont, lot 173, Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Tanee and Emily Nimsakont to Gateway Custom Homes, Inc., lot 175, Iron Horse II 1-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

McCure Family, LLC to Glenda K. Baker, lot 156, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.

Nathan D. and Sarah A. Roche to Stanley J. Sharples, lot 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 in block 8, Maucks First of Weston.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Remington Homes, LLC, lot 7 in block 2, Whitetail Estates Second Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Brian and Barbara L. Chitwood, et al; Margo A. Bailey, et al; Peggy E. Nunn, et al; John W. and Nancy L. McDaniel, et al, to Margo A. Bailey, et al; Peggy E. Nunn, et al; John W. and Nancy L. McDaniel, et al, 01-13-09 partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Brian and Barbara L. Chitwood, et al; Margo A. Bailey, et al; Peggy E. Nunn, et al; John W. and Nancy L. McDaniel, et al, to John W. and Nancy L. McDaniel, et al, 01-13-09 NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Brian and Barbara L. Chitwood, et al; Margo A. Bailey, et al; Peggy E. Nunn, et al; John W. and Nancy L. McDaniel, et al, to Barbara L. Chitwood, 01-13-09 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Richard J. and Amanda A. Vernon to ATL Property, LLC, partial lot 4, 5 in block 140, County of Wahoo.

Richard J. and Amanda A. Vernon to Richard J. Vernon, partial lot 4, 5 in block 140, County of Wahoo.

Dylan and Kayla McGill to OnCenter Construction, Inc., lot 9, Sycamore Hills First Addition of Wahoo.

Timothy S. and Robin L. Kotschwar to Ryan Johnson, et al, and Molly Goodwater, et al, lot 1 and partial lot 2, 3, 4 in block 134, County of Wahoo.

K & W Land, LLC to Brian L. and Cindy H. Johnson, et al, and Jared E. Johnson, et al, 28-14-07 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

W. Lee and Dica L. Chipperfield to Yes Management Trust, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 2, Sunnyside of Wahoo; 27-15-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4; lot 5 and partial lot 6 in block 153, County of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, lot 10 and partial lot 11, 12 in block 154, County of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, lot 3 in block 114, County of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, 27-15-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in block 2, Sunnyside of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, partial lot 4, Wahoo Commercial Park of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, partial lot 22, Shadow Ridge of Wahoo; 33-15-07 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, 34-15-07 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, lot 5 and partial lot 6 in block 153, County of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, partial lot 3, Wahoo Commercial Park of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 114, County of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, 34-15-07 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield to Yes Management Trust, lot 5 and 6 and partial lot 4 in block 114, County of Wahoo.

W. Lee Chipperfield Trust, et al, and Dica L. Chipperfield Trust, et al, to W. Lee and Dica Chipperfield, lot 5 and 6 and partial lot 4 in block 114, County of Wahoo.

Dennis and Catherine O’Donnell to Ryan Bachman, lot S-1013, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.