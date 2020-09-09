Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
Diana J. Shadden vs. Steven E. Shadden, protection order-harassment.
Civil Orders
Mattie K. Murren Subbert vs. Jordan Vaughn, dismissed with prejudice.
Rita D. Grigg vs. Eddy W. Grigg, decree of dissolution of marriage.
New Civil Cases
James A. Kenny vs. Amberly L. Kenney, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Erinn S. Blaske vs. Todd W. Blaske, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Carolina P. Sabatka vs. Kyle W. Sabatka, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Thomas W. Fritsch vs. Sara V. Fritsch, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Kristina L. Williams vs. Douglas L. Vanicek, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Nathaniel Steyer, violation of protection order, sentenced to 180 days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Derek L. Dodenhof, driving under suspension before reinstatement-state, sentenced to $100 fine; disturbing the peace, sentenced to $100 fine.
Traffic Violations
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Kyle A. Blum, $125; Brady P. Wills, $75; Brandon M. Boyd, $125; Shanna M. Wagner, $125; Reagan M. Petersen, $125; Timothy C. Martin, $75; Roxane Y. Briggs, $75; Samantha K. Lyons, $75; Christian Z. Snyder, $125.
No motorcycle license: Michael A. Kavan, $75.
Saunders County Sheriff
Failure to yield right-of-way/entering roadway: Julie L. Kunde, $25.
Speeding: Tristan A. Keeney, $25; Anthony J. Bailous, $75; Parker D. Christiansen, $125; Alexander R. Price, $200; Bailie A. Patire, $25; Mark I. Goodrich, $25; Lamont W. Allsman, $200; Joseph Diaz, $200; Michael C. Terkildsen, $25; Mason M. Schaefer, $75.
Wahoo Police
Violate stop/yield sign: Jennifer M. Hoffschneider, $50; Susan K. Rogers, $75.
Ashland Police
No valid registration car/pickup/step van: Nicole M. Lee, $25; David D. Lamphere, $25; Shawn D. Liberto, $25.
Speeding: Jon J. Cote, $75; Kay L. Crabtree, $125.
No agency listed
Speeding: Danielle L. Platt, $25; Jeremy J. Morris, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Austin James Koch of Wahoo, and Tiana Lea Wilcox of Wahoo, filed Aug 27.
James Andrew Eaves of Ashland, and Brianna Marie Oropeza of Ashland, filed on Aug. 28.
Christopher Rod Alharithy of Cedar Bluffs and Shannon Renee Taylor of Cedar Bluffs, filed Aug. 28.
Justin Louis Breunig of Wahoo and Brittany Diane Carnahan of Wahoo, filed on Sept. 1.
Brenden Lee Arena of Valparaiso and Jamey Lou Domeier of Valparaiso, filed on Sept. 1.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Galen D. and Donette M. Albrecht to Scott D. and Susan M. Schaller, lot 3, Pawnee Meadows 3-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ruth Alley to Rafael and Elizabeth Cabrera, partial lot 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 in block 51, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
T5 Development, LLC to Tracy and Courtney Schram, lot 39, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Barbara A. Parks to Lee A. Jensen, lot 3A, Valley View Condominiums 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Marsha A. Sorensen, et al, and Deborah L. Wiegand, et al, to Candice Hartwig, lot 5, 6, 7 in block 9, Leshara of Leshara.
Dorothy E. Feese to Philip W. and Dorothy W. Feese, 36-14-07 E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Evelyn F. Smith Estate to James D. Smith Jr., lot 87, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development, LLC to Grace Custom Homes Co, lot 113, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Lynn M. Murman Trust to Bryan and Paige Neher, et al, and Jeanne Collins, et al, lot 10, Willow Point 32-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
William G. and Julie A. Wischmann to William G. and Julie A. Wischmann, 09-13-09 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
JEO Investments, Inc. to Duane Collins, et al, and Angela Circo, et al, lot 14, Sycamore Hills of Wahoo.
Jeffrey Z. Carney, et al, and Wendy Boyer, et al, to Townsend Family Trust, lot 26, Thomas Lakes Third 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development, LLC to Malibu Holdings, LLC, lot 116, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Jay W. and Brenda Foster to Sweet Lizzy 8, LLC, lot 21 in block 8, Cedar Bluffs First Addition of Cedar Bluffs.
Blaine Presley, et al, and Connie J. Presley, et al, to Daniel D. and Janet A. Lienemann, lot 2, Ridge 32-15-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Horizon Venture Group LLC to John and Deanna Ishmiel, lot 25 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivision.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Jayme S. Stich, lot 79, Itan Parkview Phase Two of Yutan.
William J. and Jill Douglas to 558, LLC, lot 175, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
Daniel Greenfield to Diana R. Gorden, partial lot 2 in block 5, Prague Second of Prague.
Willard A. Clark to 1640 LLC, lot 1, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 5 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Eddy W. and Rita D. Grigg to Kenneth G. and Brenda J. Hollst, lot 21, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.