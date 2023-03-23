COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jordan Andrew Allison of Mead and Abby Lee Diaz of Mead, applied Feb. 15.

Ryan Richard Jensen of Valparaiso and Laura Mae Robinett of Valparaiso, applied Feb. 17.

Patrick James Donelan of Fremont and Jennifer Erin of Briggs of Fremont, applied Feb. 17.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Girmus Investments to JRMG, LLC, 01-14-08 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

KDAB, LLC to Benedict M. and Tammy Paczosa, lot 13, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.

D & E Custom Building and Design, Inc. to Thomas Brauckmuller, lot 1, Nichols Addition Third Replat of Ashland.

Michael T. and Lisa A. Steffen to Aaron J. and Lori R. Reid, lot S-36, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Amy N. Anderson to Derek N. and Lindsey E. Nelson, partial lot 1, 2 in block 86, County of Wahoo.

Alfredo and Connie L. Mendez to Stone Investments LLC, partial lot 28, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.

Water Tower Place LLC to Oncenter Construction Inc., lot 23, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Branden L. and Kali Y. Walling, lot 141, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Russell J. Dethloff to Jussell J. and Emily Dethloff, lot 1, 2 in block 11, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Regina A. Henson to Brent A. and Suzanne M. Paseka, 11-14-06 E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Cynthia M. Jordan to Regina A. Henson to Brent A. and Suzanne M. Paseka, 11-14-06 E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Bernard A. and Rhonda M. Carritt to Duane E. and Cheryl K. Johnson, 08-14-08 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Lorinda D. Bussen to Bussen Hollow, LLC, 35-13-08 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Shaun Hancock to Lance E. and Billie J. Hancock, lot S-119, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Alan D. and Jann M. Dappen to Alan D. and Jann M. Dappen Trust, lot 22, Wolf Lakes Estates 22-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.

Joan B. Hruza to KM Meadow, LLC, 18-17-05 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

T & J Hruza Family, LLC to KM Meadow, LLC, 18-17-05 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Marilyn J. Rosencrantz to Marilyn J. Rosencrantz Trust, 02-14-09 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Ruth A. Kuncl Estate to Gerald A. and Roxan M. Humlicek, 02-15-05 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4, 35-16-05 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Deanne K. Langemeier Trust to Archs Grandson, LLC, 12-16-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Steve J. and Patricia A. Cernin to Steve J. and Patricia A. Cernin, 36-16-08 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, 30-16-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Nathen S. Varner to Etta Beaver, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 6, Stocking of Wahoo.

Brandon L. Lawson, et al, and Leslie L. Lawson, et al, to Dolores A. Werner, 28-16-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Glenn R. and Donna R. Todd to Steven C. and Gabriell L. Bogatz, 05-12-09 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

THR Properties, LLC to THR Holdings, LLC, 36-14-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Green Disposal Mead, LLC to Champion Feeders, LLC, 12-14-08 partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.