Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

Dezaree Underwood vs. William Underwood, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Stanley W. Graves vs. Theresa L. Graves, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Brandon Pierce vs. Julie Pierce, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Darrell L. Prochaska vs. Margaret M. Prochaska, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Shyla M. Weiland vs. Steven A. Weiland, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Zig Drywall, Inc. vs. Ken Efferding and Barbara Efferding, complaint for foreclosure of construction lien (equity).

Karen Watt vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Steven Otte vs. IKO Midwest Inc., IKO Holdings LLC and IKO Industries Inc.

Alan Nunnenkamp and Tammy Nunnenkamp, husband and wife, and Kings Meadow, LLC, vs. Jodie M. Fallon.

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Zachary K. Bales, Ashland, possession of a firearm with intent to deliver controlled substance (four counts).

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Ross Morris, Lincoln, attempt of class 4 felony, fined $500.

Civil Orders

Phillip J. Kellner vs. Dennis Kellner, appeal dismissed.

Abode Properties, LLC vs. Josh Heisinger and Kyla Heisinger vs. Ryan Hines, individually, and Ambassador Real Estate Company, dismissed with prejudice.

Todd Clark vs. Seberiano Martinez, dismissed with prejudice.

Constance R. Howie vs. Donald Novotny, Annette Stewart, Douglas Novotny, Leroy Novotny, Marcia Triplett, Tayler Novotny, Megan Novotny, Curtis A. Bromm, Trustee, John and Jane Doe and all other persons claiming interest in the real property, dismissed.

Lisa A. Zysset vs. Justin D. Zysset, decree of dissolution of marriage and property settlement agreement.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Austin T. Stinson, David City, $125; Casey T. Oates, Omaha, $25; John W. Hauschild, Ceresco, $125; Jose M. Venegas Martinez, Fremont, $125.

Fail to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Jesse L. Phillips, Omaha, $25.

Careless driving: Jesse L. Phillips, Omaha, $100.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Solis C. Vitalina, Fremont, $50; Taylor R. Scoggins, Wahoo, $75; Weylin J. Eckhardt, Memphis, $75.

Improper/defective vehicle lighting: Taylor R. Scoggins, Wahoo, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Helen H. Raikes, Ashland, $200.

Fail to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle: Robbie L. Koranda, $100.

Wahoo Police Department

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jack O. Norris, Fremont, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Jack O. Norris, Fremont, $75.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Cade W. Welsh, Ceresco, $125.

Overtake/pass in school crossing zone: Michael S. Bogatz, Ashland, $25.

Failure to use turn signal: Michael S. Bogatz, Ashland, $25.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Mark David Hansen of Wahoo and Margaret Grace Funke of Nebraska City, applied Nov. 23.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Jacob and Megan Hull to Ryan and Gayla M. Melcher, partial lot 10, Rolling Hills 27-15-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Robert and Susan R. Healy, et al, Debra K. Faltys, et al, and Scott Zima, et al, to Zima Farms, LLC, 18-17-05 NE 1/4 SW 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Marlene Zima Estate to Debra K. Faltys, et al, Scott Zima, et al, and Susan R. Healy, et al, 18-17-05 NE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Ronald J. and Marquita M. Kadavy to Jesse J. Sabatka, 21-14-06 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Edward F. and Margaret F. Humlicek Trust to Gerald A. Humlicek, 07-16-05 S 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Edward F. and Margaret F. Humlicek Trust to Joseph F. Humlicek, 07-16-05 W 1/2 SW 1/4, NE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Margaret F. Humlicek to Gerald A. Humlicek, 07-16-05 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Ronald J. and Marquita M. Kadavy to Saint Isadore Farms, LLC, 12-14-07 N 1/2 NW 1/4.

Dennis D. Behrens Estate to Douglas D. Behrens, 32-17-08 W 1/2 SE 1/4.

Dennis D. Behrens Estate to Joan M. Behrens, 29-16-08 W 1/2 NE 1/4.

Casey J. Hakenkamp to Steve and Lisa M. Carey, lot 67, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Meggie M. Sloup to Casey J. Hakenkamp, lot 67, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Douglas and Doreen Peterson to Angela Elaine Dey, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 131, County of Wahoo.

James E. Naylon to Sherry L. Naylon, lot S-1177, S-1178, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Tracey L. Unger to Ramiro Madrid, partial lot 28, 29, 30 in block 1, Henricksons of Wahoo.

Reed W. and Kimberly L. Kruce to Reed W. and Kimberly L. Kruce, 11-15-07 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Reed W. and Kimberly L. Kruce to Rodney J. and Melody A. Chvatal, 11-15-07 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.

Joyce A. Everson Estate to Randy Everson, lot 9, 10 in block 5, Andersons and Carlsons of Mead.

Rudolph T. Jr. and Janice M. Vanek to Michael Prochaska, et al, Douglas Prochaska, et al, Paul Prochaska, et al, and Curtis Prochaska, et al, lot 55, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions, 11-15-05 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Michael M. Cosentino Jr. to Ron L. and Lori C. Christensen, 18-15-07 partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Larry G. Smith Family Farms to Brian S. Smith, et al, and Lorinda D. Bussen, et al, 07-12-09 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Scott D. and Susan M. Schaller to Scott D. and Susan M. Schaller, lot 3, Pawnee Meadows 3-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Erik and Anastasia Osmera to Dennis L. Jr. and Michelle L. Harrington, 04-14-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.