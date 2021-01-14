Courthouse Record

Brian J. and Alissa C. Meyer to Brazen GG, LLC, lot 18, 19 in block 5, Colon or Colon.

Jarrod Lassek to Austin and Amy Williams, lot 96, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Wilma J. Wolfe to Austin J. Koch, et al, and Tiana L. Wilcox, et al, lot 6 in block 4, Hrdlickas of Wahoo.

Lawrence J. Mach Estate and Margaret A. Mach Estate to Gregory W. and Teresa A. Naber, 23-15-05 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC, to Terry E. and Kara J. Troxel, lot 1 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC, to JD Builders, Inc., lot 2 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Raelynn M. Morrow to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Kyle A. and Sue Simodynes to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Kent R. Simodynes to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Karla J. Hesse Trust to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.