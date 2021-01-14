Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. William R. Hilding, violate foreign protection order/class 1 misdemeanor, sentenced to two years probation, 14 days jail (credit two days served).
State of Nebraska vs. Max A. Jordan, attempt of a class 4 felony, sentenced to $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Austin Abolins, driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, sentenced to one year probation, 45 days jail, license revoked 15 years, order not to drive, interlock device.
State of Nebraska vs. Richard L. Denny, theft-unlawful taking $1,500-4,999, sentenced to 90 days jail (credit 44 days served).
State of Nebraska vs. Kirk Miller, domestic assault-third degree/prior, sentenced to two years prison in department of corrections (credit 165 days served).
Civil Orders
Monica M. Parker vs. Jeremy D. Jamison, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Brandi K. McDonald vs. Aaron P. McDonald, decree of dissolution of marriage.
WWC, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, d/b/a Wigwam Café, and Clayton Wade, an individual, and Silvia Wade, an individual, vs. Wahoo State Bank, order of dismissal with prejudice.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Gary Townsend, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or K-2 less than 1 ounce (two counts).
State of Nebraska vs. Derrek L. Kreitzer, burglary.
State of Nebraska vs. Jerome D. Johnson, leaving the scene-injury accident, criminal mischief over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer.
State of Nebraska vs. Dutch H. Cheevers, third degree sexual assault of a child (two counts).
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. James Eno, criminal mischief-$0-500, sentenced to $250 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Joseph Thompson, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to seven days jail (credit one day served), license revoked one year; failure to appear or comply, sentenced to seven days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Kaylene Fortune, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100; possession of marijuana 1 ounce or less-first offense, sentenced to $300 fine.
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
CMV-Properly distributed/secure load: Jaime Hernandez, $500.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Heath A. Requenez, $25; Luke P. Nielsen, $25.
Speeding: Taylor B. Fischer, $75; Juan Ruiz-Ortega, $200; Marvin L. Lambie, $25; Reyes Braton, $75.
No operator’s license: Juan Ruiz-Ortega, $75; Reyes Braton, $25.
Fail to obey crossing signals: Robert E. See Jr. $100.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Gustavo A. Munoz Leverman, $200.
No operator’s license: Gustavo A. Munoz Leverman, $75.
Wahoo Police Department
Violate stop or yield sign: Daniel J. Dymek, $75; Shane C. Claeys, $75; Dalene L. McCune, $25.
Speeding: Cote M. Imus, $25; Kristy N. Klco, $75; Cody J. Rodgers, $25; Maria G. Rodriguez, $25; Maximilian K. Spangler, $25; Brittany D. Carnahan, $25; Elizabeth M. Payton, $75; Clay D. Schmidt, $25; Brenda L. Pestal, $75; Yordanys Guzman, $25; Ruth M. Nelson, $25; Teresa M. Urlacher, $25; Rodney G. Grekel, $75; Cindie M. Serrano, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Maria G. Rodriguez, $75.
Fail to use seatbelt, Cindie M. Serrano, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jason Lee Melia of Ceresco and Wendy Michelle Simpson of Ceresco, filed on Dec. 10.
Jordan Joseph Thorson of Wahoo and Brooklyn Mary Eckley of Mead, filed on Dec. 21.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Roger E. and Glenda R. Harders to West Limited, LLC, 33-15-07 partial NW 1/4.
Roger E. and Glenda R. Harders to West Limited, LLC, 33-15-07 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Daniel J. Svoboda Trust to David Svoboda, et al, Karen Svoboda, et al, Kristin Walla, et al, and Kim Reeves, et al, 08-14-06 W 1/2 NE 1/4, 10-14-06 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Jean M. Svoboda Trust to David Svoboda, et al, Karen Svoboda, et al, Kristin Walla, et al, and Kim Reeves, et al, 08-14-06 W 1/2 NE 1/4, 10-14-06 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Jodi L. Foxworthy to Christopher and Amanda Benkusky, 11-15-06 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Daniel R. White to D White Estate, LLC, 22-13-09 E 1/2 NW 1/4.
Brian J. and Alissa C. Meyer to Brazen GG, LLC, lot 18, 19 in block 5, Colon or Colon.
Jarrod Lassek to Austin and Amy Williams, lot 96, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Wilma J. Wolfe to Austin J. Koch, et al, and Tiana L. Wilcox, et al, lot 6 in block 4, Hrdlickas of Wahoo.
Lawrence J. Mach Estate and Margaret A. Mach Estate to Gregory W. and Teresa A. Naber, 23-15-05 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC, to Terry E. and Kara J. Troxel, lot 1 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC, to JD Builders, Inc., lot 2 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Raelynn M. Morrow to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Kyle A. and Sue Simodynes to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Kent R. Simodynes to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Karla J. Hesse Trust to Jason R. Sabatka, et al, and Patrick H. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Jacob and Kaite Sladky to Derek Jansa, et al, and Jenna Dau, et al, partial lot 10, 11, 12 in block 181, County Second of Wahoo.
Barbara A. Sukstorf Trust to Barbara A. Sukstorf Trust, 08-16-07 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Rolland D. Zakovec Estate to Barbara A. Sukstorf Trust, 08-16-07 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Rolland D. Zakovec Estate to Winnetoon, LLC, 08-16-07 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Raelynn M. Morrow to John A. and Katherine J. Divis, 26-15-07 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Kyle A. and Sue Simodynes to John A. and Katherine J. Divis, 26-15-07 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Kent R. Simodynes to John A. and Katherine J. Divis, 26-15-07 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Karla J. Hesse Trust to John A. and Katherine J. Divis, 26-15-07 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Randy M. and Elaine L. Pike to Justin L. Kavan, 33-17-07 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
MBJ2 Holdings, LLC to Xanier and Angela Estrada, lot 17, 19, 21 and partial lot 15 in block 14, Yutan of Yutan.
Sabatka Bros, Inc. to Kasey B. and Victoria M. Gaughen, lot 2, Hospital of Wahoo.