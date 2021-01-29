Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Civil Orders
Mark Strizek vs. Phillip Stuchlik, order of dismissal with prejudice.
RE: The Estate of LaVaughn R. Hanson, Dale Hanson, vs. Steven Hanson, personal representative of the Estate of LaVaughn R. Hanson, order of dismissal with prejudice.
Heather Coufal, Elana Nielsen, Tristan Nielsen vs. Adam G. Nielsen, order to grant dismissal of domestic abuse protection order.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Ryan D. Johnson, first degree sexual assault of a child (four counts); third degree sexual assault of a child; child abuse; first degree sexual assault (nine counts).
State of Nebraska vs. Aaron M. Jensen, theft-taking over $5,000.
State of Nebraska vs. Timothy L. Fuxa, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension.
State of Nebraska vs. Koty Buesing, terroristic threats, third degree domestic assault.
New Civil Cases
Steve L. Clark vs. Jeremy S. Brown, protection order-domestic abuse.
Adam Ronker vs. Justine E. Ronker, protection order-domestic abuse.
Justine Ronker and Jae C. Ronkar, minor child, vs. Adam Ronkar, protection order-domestic abuse.
Ann Claussen vs. Eric Claussen, protection order-domestic abuse.
NEBCO, Inc. and Concrete Industries, Inc. d/b/a Western Sand and Gravel Company vs. T5 Development, LLC and Lake Allure Homeowners Association, complaint for mandatory injunction and other relief and request for jury trial.
Cheryl Nielsen vs. Valerie Kuncl, Thomas Kuncl, Gail Reynolds and John Vlasak, complaint in partition.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., vs. Miles J. Otte, complaint, breach of contract.
Hubbell Land and Title Company, LLC, d/b/a Premier Land Title Company vs. Michael M. Hudson; Heidi M. Hudson; Quinn E. Hunker, complaint for interpleader.
Amy J. Claussen vs. Matthew R. Claussen, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Curtis J. Morrow vs. Stephanie L. Brown, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Amber R. Schultz vs. Bryton Wegner, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Stephanie R. Johns vs. Jordan A. Johns, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Summer Callahan, theft by unlawful taking $501 to $1,499, sentenced to 12 months probation (both counts).
State of Nebraska vs. Darwin Wittmus, disturbing the peace, sentenced to 60 days jail.
State of Nebraska vs. Courtney Andersen, assault third degree, sentenced to 12 months probation.
State of Nebraska vs. Ryan Lambson, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to $100 fine; violate stop or yield sign, sentenced to $75 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Eric Neater, driving under suspension/before reinstated-state, sentenced to 14 days jail, license revoked one year; possession of marijuana one ounce or less-first offense, sentenced to $300 fine, 14 days jail.
Traffic
Wahoo Police Department
Speeding: Ronald L. Ahrens, $75; Bradley P. Ramp, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Andrew J. Watchorn, $75; Daniel C. Lynn, $75; Donald R. Aken III, $75; Alicia L. Howe, $50; Bradley J. Lisk, $75; Addyson I. Redding, $75.
Ashland Police Department
No registration in vehicle: Colton Josoff, $25.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Marc A. Sheil, $25; Douglas E. Johnson, $25.
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Deric D. Day Jr., $75; Todd K. Baker, $75; Johnathon R. Zimmerman, $25; Jesse A. Metzger, $25; Christopher G. Selby, $125; Michael J. Matheson, $25; Derek A. Keller, $25; Broderick J. Baker, $25; Katie A. Leonard, $25.
Pass on left side: Lonnie G. Moore, $25.
Following too close: Jacob E. Hill, $50; Joseph E. Benal, $50.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Christian T. Hohl, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Sregio L. Juarez, $50.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Taylor N. Lucero, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Taylor N. Lucero, $25.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
James J. Jelinek to Roger E. and Glenda R. Harders, 32-15-07 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Remington Homes, LLC to Evan and Hailey Hanlin, lot 22 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Starns Bros. Inc. to Saunders County School District No. 78-001, 35-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
David N. Lutton Trust to Seyon Farms, LLC, 02-14-09 S 1/2 NW 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4, partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
David N. Lutton Trust to SMD Properties, LLC, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 12, Miller and Clark of Ashland; lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 12, Miller and Clark of Ashland; lot 11, 12 in block 5, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Malibu Holdings, LLC to Anderson Trust, lot 116, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
T5 Development, LLC to Ryan E. and Kerri L. Murtaugh, lot 82, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Robert S. Brigham Trust, lot 16, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Brandon C. and Amanda M. Richards to Jason and Tera Selman, lot 16, Briarwood Second 10-14-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ray J. Hula Estate to David E. and Jill Chapek, 24-15-06 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Dennis and Helen M. Swartz Trust to Ray J. Hula Estate, 24-15-06 NE 1/4 NE ¼, partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Ray J. Hula Estate to Dennis and Helen M. Swartz Trust, 24-15-06 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Autumn D. Guenther to Nathan W. Guenther, lot 13, 14 in block 2, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Ray J. Hula Estate to Craig A. Miller, 19-15-07 SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
James D. and Fran L. Howard to John and Libby, LLC, lot 9 and partial lot 10 in block 6, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Ray J. Hula Estate to Deborah L. Machovec, 29-15-07 NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Ray J. Hula Estate to Rohwer Farms, LLC, 24-15-06 SW 1/4 SE 1/4; partial NE 1/4; partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Ray J. Hula Estate to Marlan L. Vermeline, et al, Leon W. Vermeline, et al, Connie L. Hyrick, et al, and Susan K. Brookhoff, et al, 19-15-07 SW 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Patricia A. Mitchell Estate to Eric C. and Kylie DJ. Ahlers, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 125, County of Wahoo.
Edeck, LTD to Chad Roumph, 22-16-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4, SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Opal C. Rezac Estate to Mark R. Lackey, partial lot 8, 9 in block 101, County of Wahoo.
Ann M. O’Sullivan Estate to Nathen Varner, lot 12, West Park of Wahoo.
Nicholas D. and Casey L. Goeden to Justin Torpy, 02-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Macelsusan, LLC to Troy and Teresa Lichtenberg, lot 20 in block 2, Yungs of Cedar Bluffs.
Macelsusan, LLC to Troy and Teresa Lichtenberg, lot 19 in block 2, Yungs of Cedar Bluffs.
Andrew Stanek to Kevin G. Kohlhapp, 36-13-06 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
John M. and Laurie Belak to Luke Ventris, lot 10 in block 9, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Rex E. and Jodi Gittins, et al, Mary Dailey, et al, and Donald and Kristy Fritzinger, et al, to Donald and Kristy A. Fritzinger, lot 1, Brent Hill 3-13-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Christopher W. and Joann K. Simanek to Brian K. and Debra L. Boller, lot 1 in block 3, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Robert C. and Karen K. Fricke, et al, and Mark and Mary Bohn to Urch Auto Co., LLC, lot 3 and partial lot 4 in block 32, Flora City of Ashland.
Michael Mielak to Christopher and Sarah Linden, lot 114, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Dustin and Lisa Jorgensen, lot 3, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.