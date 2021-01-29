Courthouse Record

Ann M. O’Sullivan Estate to Nathen Varner, lot 12, West Park of Wahoo.

Nicholas D. and Casey L. Goeden to Justin Torpy, 02-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Macelsusan, LLC to Troy and Teresa Lichtenberg, lot 20 in block 2, Yungs of Cedar Bluffs.

Macelsusan, LLC to Troy and Teresa Lichtenberg, lot 19 in block 2, Yungs of Cedar Bluffs.

Andrew Stanek to Kevin G. Kohlhapp, 36-13-06 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

John M. and Laurie Belak to Luke Ventris, lot 10 in block 9, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

Rex E. and Jodi Gittins, et al, Mary Dailey, et al, and Donald and Kristy Fritzinger, et al, to Donald and Kristy A. Fritzinger, lot 1, Brent Hill 3-13-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Christopher W. and Joann K. Simanek to Brian K. and Debra L. Boller, lot 1 in block 3, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.

Robert C. and Karen K. Fricke, et al, and Mark and Mary Bohn to Urch Auto Co., LLC, lot 3 and partial lot 4 in block 32, Flora City of Ashland.

Michael Mielak to Christopher and Sarah Linden, lot 114, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.