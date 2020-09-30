Couple opens coffee shop on highway

“So that part of it comes naturally,” she said.

The Whites closed on the new building on April 1, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was kicking into full gear. It was a scary time to be opening a new business, but there was no turning back.

“We were in the thick of it,” Revonna White said.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the Whites kept moving forward, having faith that things would get better.

“We felt it was the right thing to do,” she said.

They chose the Highway 6 location as a way to capitalize on the heavy traffic on Husker football game days, White said. That was delayed when the Big 10 initially called off the football season. Now that the conference reversed the decision and games will start up later this month, they’d like to be the place where Husker fans stop for a treat on their way to Memorial Stadium.

“As lifelong Husker fans, we know game days are a big deal,” White said. “We hope to be part of those traditions.”

Before opening the doors to customers, the Whites had plenty to do at their new Ashland store. They started a complete remodel, stripping the walls down to studs, removing the flooring and tearing down the drop ceiling.

