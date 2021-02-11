Couple donates $5 million to hospital after treatment for injury

Scott crawled over to a window and tapped on the glass. One of his fellow golfers was up getting a drink of water and heard the noise.

Scott was rushed to the North Platte hospital.

When he arrived, it was clear he had suffered a spinal cord injury, said Dr. James Smith, who examined him. Scott still was unable to move his arms and legs correctly. Smith quickly diagnosed him with central cord syndrome, which damaged the fibers inside his spinal cord.

The condition is rare, Smith said, noting that he treats a case about once every five to 10 years.

Scott was responsive but confused when he arrived at the hospital. He also arrived with a temperature of about 90 degrees because he had been lying outside all night.

Once Scott was stable, he was transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Scott said he remembers tapping on the window, but everything after that is blank until he arrived in Omaha.

Ruth Scott said she met her husband when he arrived at the Omaha hospital. Until then, she wasn’t aware of how bad his condition was.