County team takes third at national hippology contest

DENVER, Colo. – The trio of high school seniors practiced for more than a year, learning everything from horse anatomy to the parts of a saddle to disease management.
In the end, their work paid off with a third place finish for the Saunders County Senior Hippology Team in national competition at the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo. over the weekend.
North Dakota took home the top honors with 1,429.5 points, followed by Kansas’ 1,330 points. The Nebraska team had 1,306.5 points for third place in the two day competition held on Jan. 8 and 9.
Emily Kwarcinski and Kaliska Kelley, both of Ashland, and Megan Rezac of Springfield also placed second in written exam and ID stations, fourth in team problem solving and ninth in horse judging on their way to the third place team overall finish.
Emily, the daughter of Mike and Lisa Kwarcinski, and Kaliska, the daughter of Britt and Jennifer Kelley, are seniors at Ashland-Greenwood High School. Megan, the daughter of Andrew and Tricia Rezac, is a senior at Papillion LaVista South.
As individuals, Kaliska placed third overall, second in written exam and fourth in ID stations. Emily placed seventh in ID stations.
Hippology is the study of the horse. These competitions tested the team’s equine knowledge through four types of contests – horse judging, written exams and slide presentations, ID stations and team problem solving.
The team also competes in Horse Bowl, which uses a quiz-bowl format. Both contests complement each other, so they can prepare for both in much the same way, said Ann Gillentine of Wahoo, who coaches them for both competitions.
Preparation for the 2020 contest season was difficult because they were just getting ready to compete in their first Horse Bowl event when the COVID-19 pandemic began postponing events.
Even though they didn’t know if they would actually get a chance to compete, the team continued to hold practices. They switched to virtual meetings as 4-H rules required during the pandemic.
The uncertainty and the virtual meetings made preparation challenging, but that didn’t stop them.
“We just hit all the materials hard,” said Kaliska.
As 2020 went on and the pandemic worsened, the contests were pushed off and then ultimately canceled. By the time this took place, it was nearly time to start studying again for the 2021 Horse Bowl season.
“There was no time for a break, so we studied the whole year round,” said Megan.
Ann said she did not have to push the girls to keep on studying, even when the contests were canceled. When they weren’t attending practices over Zoom, they were working on the materials on their own time, she added.
“They were very self-motivated,” she said.
The extra preparation helped the team qualify for nationals by winning the 2021 Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo held in Grand Island July 10 to 14. Kaliska was individual state champion and Megan the individual reserve state champion.
They also felt their additional work would help them as they headed to Denver.
“We were devoted to making sure we were ready,” said Emily.
Years ago they set their sights on making it to nationals, said their coach.
“They had this goal since they were juniors,” Ann said.
Their team experience also helped bring them success. The trio had been competing as a team for six years.
“We’ve been together a long time,” Kaliska said.
They also build off each other’s strengths and weaknesses to create a solid team, according to Ann.
“When it’s for the team they just work together so cohesively,” Ann said.
“We just really all complement each other as a team,” said Megan.
Kaliska and Emily began competing in hippology and Horse Bowl for Saunders County as middle schoolers. A year later, Ann encouraged Megan to join the team. Megan had ties to the area through her grandfather, Tom Rezac, who grew up in Saunders County.
Megan joined the Colby Creek 4-H Club, which is led by Ann. Kaliska and Emily belong to the Platte Valley Wranglers 4-H Club in Ashland.
The girls had a great deal of success over the years, bringing home many ribbons and trophies in hippology and Horse Bowl. But this was their first trip to nationals, and it was exciting to bring home the third place hardware.
“I was absolutely thrilled beyond my wildest dreams,” said Megan.
All three girls said their favorite part of the hippology competition is the team problem solving.
“It’s the most nerve-racking and the most exciting for me,” said Emily.
At state they were given one question and had 10 minutes to formulate a solution based solely on the information they had memorized through preparation. They presented the answers to the judges verbally in a 10-minute speech.
At nationals, they had to do the same thing, but four times with four completely different questions.
“We had to go back to ground zero and restart each time,” Kaliska said.
Along with all of the studying they did to prepare for nationals, the team also spent a considerable amount of time fundraising. They set a goal of $5,000 to pay for expenses, but were pleasantly surprised to garner much more through bake sales, concession stands and sponsorships.
“We actually made close to $9,000, which means there’s leftover for future teams to go (to nationals),” Kaliska said.
Now that nationals are over, Kaliska and Megan are setting their sights on Horse Bowl. They hope to qualify for nationals at the Nebraska 4-H Horse Stampede in March.
With Emily, the team qualified for national Horse Bowl competition last year, but was not able to compete because one of their members, Maddie Spreeman, was not old enough. Maddie has moved up to senior level now and is now eligible.
Emily said she is not planning to continue with Horse Bowl, so Kaliska, Megan and Maddie are looking for one or two new members to round out the Saunders County Horse Bowl team. Maddie’s former Junior Horse Bowl team member, Shea Fink, is their top choice, according to coach Ann.
“It’s going to be tough if Emily chooses not to go forward,” Ann added. “We’ll have to try and fill in that gap and see where we go forward.”
The choice will need to be made soon, because these hardworking girls began studying for Horse Bowl even before they competed in hippology at Denver.
“They’ve already started practicing,” Ann said.
