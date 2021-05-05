County planners vote against solar farm

WAHOO – After nearly two hours of discussion Monday night, the Saunders County Planning Commission denied recommending approval of a solar project after multiple members said they felt like the approval process was rushed.
After a motion by Commission Member Dean Curtis to approve a positive recommendation for Community Energy’s request for a conditional use permit to build an 81 megawatt utility-scale photovoltaic facility south of Yutan failed to pass with only two votes in favor, the commissioners then voted to deny the request. That passed 5-1.
After the vote, Curtis reminded the large audience that attended the meeting held at the Saunders County Fairgrounds that the planning commission is solely a recommending body.
“The real issue now goes to the board of supervisors,” he said. “They make the final decision.”
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors will discuss the conditional use permit at its May 19 meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.
Page Bolin, senior project developer for Community Energy, gave an overview of the project as the public hearing began. The proposed solar farm would be located on three “clusters” of farmland that total about 500 acres. Community Energy is seeking a conditional use permit for the project, which is called Platteview Solar, and also a lot size waiver for a parcel of land that will house the substation.
Construction is slated to begin in spring of 2022, with a completion date scheduled for March 31, 2023, Bolin said.
Community Energy held two public meetings with representatives from OPPD, the utility that will purchase the energy provided by the solar farm. Public opinion voiced at the meeting showed opposition to the project from some local residents.
OPPD President and CEO Tim Burke said the utility is seeking solar energy projects to meet its commitment to reduce carbon emissions as part of its Power with Purpose initiative. The Platteview Solar project is the only one in Saunders County, although they are considering similar projects in four other counties in the state, he added.
Public input was used to modify the proposed project, Bolin told the commission. After the two public meetings, Community Energy added more landscaping and buffer zones, changed intersections to enhance safety, removed panels from some sections to increase setbacks and made other changes.
“The effect of community input made this project better for us,” Bolin said.
Teresa Akeson is one of the leaders of the opposition group. She spoke during the public hearing about a young couple that recently purchased a farm adjacent to one of the clusters where the solar panels could be located. They didn’t know about the project when they bought the farm.
“It’s crushing their dream,” Akeson said.
Akeson noted several reasons the project should be denied by the planning commission, including the fact that the application did not include all of the documentation that it should have, in her opinion.
“If nothing else, you need more time to review the documentation,” she said.
Akeson had previously presented an informal petition to the planning commission with 278 signatures of people against the solar project. She said she has about 50 more signatures since she gave a copy of the petition to the commission.
“I’m sure that will grow over the next few weeks,” she added.
Mike Heldt, a farmer and livestock produce from the Yutan area, pointed out that the project developers have included landscaping to “soften the view” of the solar panels.
“Why would we want something in our county that we want to soften the view on?” he asked.
David Levy with Baird Holm law firm in Omaha, representing Community Energy, said the conditional use permit application meets the requirements set by the county.
The project will be the largest one undertaken in the county’s history, Levy said, and will have a large economic benefit, including $9.5 million in property taxes over 30 years, the proposed life of the project.
Levy presented a packet of 15 letters supporting the project, including one from former Yutan Public School Superintendent Kevin Johnson, a resident of Yutan.
Johnson compared the proposed solar project with the MUD wellfields project that was built several years ago near Yutan. That project took land off the tax rolls but did not benefit the community or the school district, and he opposed it.
The solar project, in contrast, keeps the land on the tax rolls.
“The Yutan school district and the county will have financial benefits,” he said.
During the public hearing, several commissioners said they felt they had been “rushed” as they considered the conditional use permit and when the new zoning regulations regarding solar energy were approved in February.
Commission Member John Starns said he felt the project had been “dropped on our doorstep.” Mark Sander, another commissioner, said he agreed that new types of energy are necessary, but he didn’t like this project.
“I felt like I was being strong-armed,” he said.
Commissioner Eric Nelson said he felt they didn’t have all the facts needed to recommend approval.
“I agree, things came fast,” he said.
The planning commission’s task Monday night was to determine whether the project fit within the county’s zoning regulations. Curtis said he believed it did, but Starns disagreed.
“I don’t feel comfortable that it meets the requirements of that area, so I’m going to vote no,” he said.
County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said the zoning regulations allow a solar facility in areas zoned for agriculture or transitional agriculture, as well as commercial and industrial zoning. But Nelson said he didn’t feel the project “fit the definition of ag” (agriculture zoning).
Commission members also struggled with the legalities of the application. While Levy reminded them the application meets the zoning regulations, another attorney said they did not.
Another Omaha attorney, David Begley, told the commission the project is not “in harmony with the character of the area” and that solar energy is inherently unreliable and expensive.
Starns asked County Attorney Joe Dobesh, who was attending the meeting in a personal capacity, his legal opinion on the matter.
“There is no legal prohibition on approving this permit,” he said.
After the public hearing was closed and the votes were taken, the commission also considered an application by Akeson to change the county’s zoning regulations regarding solar energy. She had several proposed changes to the regulations to strengthen them, she said.
“My main concern was making decommissioning more restrictive and protecting the county a little better,” she said during the public hearing on her application.
Because it was 10 p.m. by the time the public hearing on Akeson’s application got started, and because her proposal was several pages long, the commissioners voted to table the application for 60 days.