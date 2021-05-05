County planners vote against solar farm

“It’s crushing their dream,” Akeson said.

Akeson noted several reasons the project should be denied by the planning commission, including the fact that the application did not include all of the documentation that it should have, in her opinion.

“If nothing else, you need more time to review the documentation,” she said.

Akeson had previously presented an informal petition to the planning commission with 278 signatures of people against the solar project. She said she has about 50 more signatures since she gave a copy of the petition to the commission.

“I’m sure that will grow over the next few weeks,” she added.

Mike Heldt, a farmer and livestock produce from the Yutan area, pointed out that the project developers have included landscaping to “soften the view” of the solar panels.

“Why would we want something in our county that we want to soften the view on?” he asked.

David Levy with Baird Holm law firm in Omaha, representing Community Energy, said the conditional use permit application meets the requirements set by the county.