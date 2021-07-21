County fair prep underway

WAHOO – The COVID-19 pandemic canceled county fairs all across the state last summer. But the Saunders County Agricultural Society felt it was too important for the youth involved in 4-H to call off the fair. So a modified version of the fair was held, focusing mainly on 4-H events.
This year, things are back to normal for the fair, including the 4-H competitions and shows, the motor sports events, the carnival, the food vendors and exhibits, the rodeo, the concert and the rest of the fun activities that make up the eight-day schedule.
Things kick off with the Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo on July 22 to 24 at the arena. This will be the 66th time the Wahoo e Club has put on this event.
Last year the rodeo was canceled by the pandemic in order to protect the community, club members and competitors, said Wahoo Saddle Club Member Katelyn Houser. This year they are back in the saddle to give the public another three great days of bareback riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Breakaway roping is a new event this year, Houser said, and is geared toward female competitors.
For the youngest rodeo fans, there will be bouncing barrel races, mutton busting, along with pony rides and a petting zoo. The carnival rides will be open on Friday and Saturday of the rodeo.
The rides and games sat silent last summer, as fair organizers determined it was not safe to operate them during a pandemic. But the Saunders County Amusement Association is ready to put on a great carnival this year for the county with their lineup of rides and games. SCAA President Robert Spicka said they have added a larger bounce house to their inventory that is geared toward older children.
The ticket booth will also accept credit and debit cards this year, another new feature for the carnival, Spicka said.
Spicka added that they will be closing down the kiddie rides an hour earlier on July 28 and July 29 because there are fewer riders at that time of night.
There were some positive outcomes from last year’s modified fair. Saunders County Extension Educator Cole Meador said in 2020 they made some accommodations for social distancing that included moving some contests from the Gayle Hattan Pavilion to the outdoor arena, including shooting sports and ATV and tractor driving.
“If there is bad weather, then they’ll go back into the Gayle Hattan arena,” Meador added.
The changes worked so well, Meador said, that they will keep them for this year.
The Extension office also revamped the check-in process for 4-H exhibitors last year, and those changes will remain.
“There are some processes there that we kept for last year, just because of how efficiently and successful they were last year,” he said.
Extension Assistant Melisa Konecky said they looked at ways they could integrate the changes from last year into a normal fair.
“I think this was the year that we kind of decided we were going to try to focus on what are the things that we like,” she said.
Meador and Konecky reported that interest in 4-H is up in the county this year, as indicated by the number of kids enrolled in 4-H and the number of pre-entries for the fair. Meador said there are 586 youth signed up for the program this year, a slight increase over last year.
As for pre-entries, Meador said there are areas where numbers have stayed steady, while some areas have seen huge increases. For example, there were 141 pre-entries for the meat goat show in 2020. This year, there are 167.
“You know, that’s one of those shows that just continues to grow every single year,” he added.
Poultry has also gained in popularity, as evidence by the pre-entry figures. Meador said there were 115 pre-entries last year, compared to 183 already this year.
The ag society created an initiative two years ago to bring more agricultural educational opportunities to the fair. Plans were underway last year to implement new activities to promote and show what agriculture is about in the county. But they were pared back when the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting down public activities. The only activity was a series of banners that were placed around the fairgrounds.
The ag society brought in Desirae TePoel to oversee the program. With help from Konecky and Meador, TePoel developed two fun new events for this year. First will be a self-guided scavenger hunt where participants hunt for clues on the banners. Those who compete in the hunt will win a ticket for a free ice cream cone and a chance for raffle prizes.
The second new event is Fair Fun Day, to be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. For three hours, participants rotate among numerous stations located throughout the fairgrounds and livestock barns where they will learn about livestock and static events through hands-on activities. Youth and families are invited to participate.
Along with new events, there are a few new items on the fairgrounds. Ag Society President Kris Kavan said they have installed security cameras around the facility and they have expanded Wi-Fi coverage. They also installed a new ATM and ticket machine.
Because of the pandemic last year, the Extension office implemented livestreaming of 4-H shows and competitions. Meador said things went well, but they would like to improve their livestreaming so they have enlisted the help of Kelly Johnson with Saunders County Online.
Saunders County Fair 4-H champions will have a new backdrop when taking winner’s photos to be published in the Fair Results section of the Wahoo Newspaper. Travis Bullock supplied the brick and labor for a permanent backdrop located in the northwest corner of the Gayle Hattan Pavilion. Times and date for winners photos will be posted around the fairgrounds and can be found in the fair and rodeo preview found in this week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
Saunders County Extension Office Manager Cheryl Dunbar will be honored as the grand marshal of the fair parade on Thursday, July 29. Dunbar recently announced her retirement later this year.
The ag society decided to hold another concert this year, but moved the date to the last Saturday of the fair this year. The concert will feature country favorite Diamond Rio with Chancey Williams as the opening act on Saturday, July 31.
Concert organizer Jordan Kavan said early ticket sales have gone well, indicating this concert will be well-attended. The concert will remain in the “pit” area south of the outdoor arena. It was moved there last year to increase social distancing, but worked so well that organizers chose to keep the event there this year, Kavan said.
The motor sports events were held last year, but with some changes. The ag society chose not to bring in the Mid America Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (MATTPA) because of the COVID-19 pandemic and held its own truck and tractor pull. However, MATTPA is back this year for the event on Sunday, July 25.
The Figure 8 race will stay in the Thursday night time slot. It was moved to Thursday in 2018 to accommodate the concert. Checkered flags and bragging rights will be up for grabs on Thursday, July 29.
The Demolition Derby was moved to the first Sunday of fair week two years ago, but has been moved to Friday, July 30 this year. The 10,000-purse event will have four classes.
All of the many people involved in planning this year’s fair are happy that things are back to normal.
“I think all of us are ready for a much more normal fair than what we experienced last year,” said Meador. “And we’re excited to see everybody and all the projects that they’ve worked on all year long.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.