County fair prep underway

“There are some processes there that we kept for last year, just because of how efficiently and successful they were last year,” he said.

Extension Assistant Melisa Konecky said they looked at ways they could integrate the changes from last year into a normal fair.

“I think this was the year that we kind of decided we were going to try to focus on what are the things that we like,” she said.

Meador and Konecky reported that interest in 4-H is up in the county this year, as indicated by the number of kids enrolled in 4-H and the number of pre-entries for the fair. Meador said there are 586 youth signed up for the program this year, a slight increase over last year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for pre-entries, Meador said there are areas where numbers have stayed steady, while some areas have seen huge increases. For example, there were 141 pre-entries for the meat goat show in 2020. This year, there are 167.

“You know, that’s one of those shows that just continues to grow every single year,” he added.

Poultry has also gained in popularity, as evidence by the pre-entry figures. Meador said there were 115 pre-entries last year, compared to 183 already this year.