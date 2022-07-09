County comprehensive plan survey deadline extended

WAHOO – Saunders County is redoing its comprehensive plan for the first time since 2004, and county residents are being encouraged to chime in with what they think should be addressed.

A survey is available to take online at surveymonkey.com/r/saunderscounty. The survey asks questions regarding topics like housing, quality of life, conservation and how best to balance agricultural interests and economic development in the county.

Marvin Planning Consultants of David City is in charge of the survey, as well as the county’s research for the comprehensive plan. Initial responses on the survey had been low since it opened to the public in February, and MPC President Keith Marvin reported in May that 72 people had taken the survey in the first three months.

In June, Marvin and his team sent out postcards in order to reach as many residents across the county as possible. At the Saunders County Board meeting on June 28, Marvin said they sent out 8,000 total mailers, and that submissions on the survey had risen to 436. Marvin previously said that his goal is to receive 2,000 responses on the survey.

He also mentioned that an error on the survey had been resolved. A question sought information on which cities Saunders County residents spend their time and money in, providing Ceresco, Wahoo, Yutan, Omaha, Lincoln and others as options. But Ashland had been left off.

Marvin said people can email him at kmarvin@marvinplanning.com if they would like to update their survey responses to include Ashland.

Also in June, MPC held three informational open houses – in Yutan, in Prague and at the University of Nebraska Extension Center near Ithaca. Turnouts were lower than expected, so Marvin said more open houses will be scheduled soon in Ashland, Yutan and Wahoo.

Despite the low turnouts, MPC Community Planner Mason Herrman said they were still able to glean some helpful information from those in attendance. Many county residents echoed each other, he said, with concerns about urban pressures from Omaha and Lincoln and wondering how best to keep money, young people and jobs from leaving the county.

“We heard ‘It’s great that Saunders County is between Omaha and Lincoln, but it’s also kind of a bad thing,’” Herrmann said.

Though the survey got off to a slow start, Marvin said it will be worth taking more time to gather public opinions, especially as the next 10 to 20 years could see Saunders County changing drastically.

“I don’t care how much time we put into it,” Marvin said. “Ultimately, it’s got to reflect the ideals and policies of Saunders County.”

Marvin said the set of dynamics that Saunders County faces, when opposed to other more rural or urban counties, is unique and worth the extra effort to get significant public input on how Saunders County will grow into the future.

“We’re going to keep the survey going another month and see what we get for results,” Marvin said. “And then we’ll go from there.”

He plans to keep the survey open online until the end of August. Paper copies of the survey are also available in the Saunders County Planning and Zoning office at the Saunders County Courthouse.

