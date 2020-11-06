County Christian Women’s Connection holds first meeting in several months

ASHLAND – The Saunders County Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon on Tuesday Nov. 10 at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 South 22nd St., Ashland.
The guest speaker, Rita Weber, is a singer, song-writer and award winning humorist. She will tell how she took advantage of adversity in “DOA - Destined on Arrival.” The Fall Fundraiser will be baked goods. To donate an item for the bake sale, please bring it to the luncheon. Proceeds go to Stonecroft Missions.
Lunch will be catered by Lisa Book of Ashland for an all-inclusive cost of $10.
For reservations call Barb Hart in Wahoo at 402-480-5347 or Mary Ziegenbein in Ashland at 402-480-3346. Babysitting will be provided with prior notification at no extra cost.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!