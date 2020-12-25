County board unable to take action on Leshara subdivision

Dobesh said that after consulting with Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants, the decision to remove this county regulation was pretty straightforward and Dobesh said he hopes to get this changed as soon as possible.

At the next planning commission meeting, Dobesh will make the recommendation to remove that stipulation instead of waiting for the completion of the updates being made to the county’s zoning regulations.

According to Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek, the planning commission felt that the proposed plat met only two of the four conditions the supervisors set during the public hearing on Sept. 1, which was why the topic was tabled.

Those conditions include gaining approval from the Mead Fire District, space for vehicles to turn around, widening of the roads to 24 feet with no shoulders and clarification on the drainage analysis, per the meeting minutes.

Polacek said that the commission still was looking for clarification on approval from Mead Fire and the drainage analysis and since it is against state statute, Whispering Ridge Estates will have to wait for the next commission meeting.

“They will have to go through the proper channels,” Polacek said.

In other business, the board approved a public hearing set for the Jan. 5 meeting on the updates to the county zoning regulations as well as authorized county board chairperson Karloff to sign the Courthouse Union contract for 2020 to 2023. The board also approved Saunders County School Choice Week from Jan. 24, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2021 to celebrate all schools in the county.