County board to set public meeting on AltEn issue

WAHOO – After the second closed session of the day, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors announced they will be scheduling a public meeting with the Village of Mead Board of Trustees in the upcoming months in regards to the ethanol company AltEn during the board’s meeting on Jan. 19.
AltEn, located just south of Mead, is one of two ethanol plants in the United States to use treated seed corn to produce ethanol. The company has named itself a recycling plant which has resulted in excess treated seed corn waste piling up on the property on County Roads K and 10.
The company was originally distributing the waste as a ground conditioner to nearby farmers, but after the Nebraska Department of Agriculture told them to cease that action the waste continued to pile up causing a stench to waft throughout Mead.
During the Jan. 12 county board meeting, Mead Village Board Chairman Bill Thorson and Jody Weible addressed the board during open discussion requesting help to push the issue along from a local standpoint.
“They don’t do anything to be a good neighbor,” Thorson said.
Weible has been working to correct the issue since she began experiencing an allergic reaction to the waste three years ago. The waste had begun to grow mold, she said, and after a long period of coughing fits, she learned she had a mold allergy. Weible said the cough still persists today.
“We’ll do whatever we can to help,” District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton said.
Lutton also announced the decision to schedule a meeting. Because it was not on the agenda, the board was unable to make a motion until a date and time is set.
In other action, the board approved a motion to support the Camp Ashland Memorial Hall nomination to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Because of the heavy flooding Camp Ashland saw in 2019, 39 buildings were affected and 34 of these buildings were considered historic.
Because many of these buildings are unable to be recovered, the Nebraska Army National Guard (NEARNG) and Nebraska State Historical Preservation Office compromised the demolition of several of the historical buildings with the stipulation that the Memorial Hall be nominated for NRHP.
“I think it would be good since it’s in our county,” District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said.
“And the fact that it is one of the few that has not floated away on that bank,” Lutton said jokingly.