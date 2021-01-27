County board to set public meeting on AltEn issue

WAHOO – After the second closed session of the day, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors announced they will be scheduling a public meeting with the Village of Mead Board of Trustees in the upcoming months in regards to the ethanol company AltEn during the board’s meeting on Jan. 19.

AltEn, located just south of Mead, is one of two ethanol plants in the United States to use treated seed corn to produce ethanol. The company has named itself a recycling plant which has resulted in excess treated seed corn waste piling up on the property on County Roads K and 10.

The company was originally distributing the waste as a ground conditioner to nearby farmers, but after the Nebraska Department of Agriculture told them to cease that action the waste continued to pile up causing a stench to waft throughout Mead.

During the Jan. 12 county board meeting, Mead Village Board Chairman Bill Thorson and Jody Weible addressed the board during open discussion requesting help to push the issue along from a local standpoint.

“They don’t do anything to be a good neighbor,” Thorson said.