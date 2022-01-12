County board talks officials’ salaries

The Jan. 15 deadline follows an October decision by the board to grant $2/hour raises for contractual employees in law enforcement and corrections. Other county employees have since raised concerns about salary inequities and have called for wage increases throughout county government.

Lindgren shared a spreadsheet at the Jan. 4 meeting that compares Saunders County officials’ salaries to those of other comparable counties, such as Cass, Dodge, Butler and Seward counties. Lindgren said Saunders County officials make less than those in many of the compared counties and called on the board to raise salaries to remain competitive with other counties.

Sukstorf said he doesn’t think the salaries need a significant boost and pointed out that they don’t have to be changed at all – the salaries just have to be set by Jan. 15.

“If you compare Butler and Dodge, we’re ahead on some and behind on some,” he said.

According to the data provided by Lindgren, every position up for election in Saunders County has a higher base salary than the same positions in Butler County, except for the county board members’ salaries. For instance, the Saunders County Clerk salary is $64,394, while that position’s salary in Butler County is $58,262.