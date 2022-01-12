County board talks officials’ salaries

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has less than a week to update the yearly salaries that its county officials earn after leaving its base salaries the same in 2018.
The base salaries have received a yearly 1.5% raise since 2018.
Nebraska law requires that each county board fix salaries for elected positions before Jan. 15 in the year that those positions are up for election. And the Saunders County Board of Supervisors is up against the clock to get the salaries set.
The positions to be voted on in the 2022 general election are for county attorney, county assessor/register of deeds, county clerk, clerk of the district court, county sheriff, county treasurer and county surveyor. Four of the county board seats will be up for election, too. They are districts 1, 3, 5 and 7.
The board has discussed the salaries in recent meetings but has not made any decisions yet. County Clerk Patti Lindgren said the board normally would have settled on salaries by now, but the Nebraska Association of County Officials was delayed in sending out its survey of county officials’ salaries. Now, the board has to make a decision with less time for deliberation.
“I’m glad we started on this stuff so late,” Board Member Scott Sukstorf said in the Jan. 4 county board meeting. “I mean, this is a major decision to make next week without a lot of information.”
The Jan. 15 deadline follows an October decision by the board to grant $2/hour raises for contractual employees in law enforcement and corrections. Other county employees have since raised concerns about salary inequities and have called for wage increases throughout county government.
Lindgren shared a spreadsheet at the Jan. 4 meeting that compares Saunders County officials’ salaries to those of other comparable counties, such as Cass, Dodge, Butler and Seward counties. Lindgren said Saunders County officials make less than those in many of the compared counties and called on the board to raise salaries to remain competitive with other counties.
Sukstorf said he doesn’t think the salaries need a significant boost and pointed out that they don’t have to be changed at all – the salaries just have to be set by Jan. 15.
“If you compare Butler and Dodge, we’re ahead on some and behind on some,” he said.
According to the data provided by Lindgren, every position up for election in Saunders County has a higher base salary than the same positions in Butler County, except for the county board members’ salaries. For instance, the Saunders County Clerk salary is $64,394, while that position’s salary in Butler County is $58,262.
But Lindgren said those two counties should not be compared because Saunders has more than twice the residents that Butler has.
She said a more productive comparison would be to Seward County, which has fewer residents but pays more in many positions. The Seward County Clerk makes $73,310. And Lindgren said Butler County is planning to raise its own salaries closer to those in Saunders County.
“So, obviously, you shouldn’t be leaving (the salaries the same) just because we’re up next to Butler County,” she said.
Board Vice Chairperson Craig Breunig said the board would get input from county officials to help with their decision. He said, based on the numbers that Lindgren provided, Saunders County has fallen behind on the salaries for some positions.
“Apparently we didn’t raise them enough (four years ago) to keep current with some of the other counties,” Breunig said. “Some of the others, we’ve done pretty darn well.”
The Board of Supervisors will meet again on Jan. 11 at the Saunders County Courthouse. If they don’t get the salaries set at that meeting, Lindgren said the board will have to call a special meeting before Jan. 15.
“Since we’re doing this at the last minute, it ought to be real interesting,” Lindgren said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.