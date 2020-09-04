County board moves on with budget

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors took one more step toward completing the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget last week.
At the Aug. 25, meeting, the board approved sharing a portion of their levy authority for the fiscal year with the Saunders County Agricultural Society, rural and suburban fire districts and townships.
Saunders County starts with a total of 50 cents for every $100 in property value as their tax levy authority for each fiscal year, Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren explained after the meeting.
If the county board were to tax more than a 50 cent levy, it would be required to have a public hearing in regards to the tax levy, Lindgren said. That is not the case for this year.
Five cents of the levy goes toward interlocal agreements such as agreements with other counties to help break-up ice on the Platte River, Lindgren said. This leaves 45 cents in levy authority.
Similar to last year, the board approved a 15 cent levy for every $100 in property value to go toward these three groups.
Although three townships requested more, 10 cents of the 15 cent levy will go toward townships. Lindgren said that the townships who requested more will have to adjust their budget to meet the 10 cent levy. Townships also have the option of holding a town hall meeting or general election in order to be removed from the board’s levy authority. Lingren said this is not very common for townships to do.
The remaining 5 cents is split between the ag society and the fire districts. One cent will go toward the ag society and four cents will go toward the fire districts.
The county board reserves 30 cents levy authority for the county. According to Lindgren, if the board exceeds the 30 cents, she lets the ag society, fire districts and townships know because it will affect how much they receive.
As the board continues to work on the budget, the plan is to hold a public hearing on Sept. 8 in regards to the budget during the normally scheduled meeting.