County board looks for 911 update funding

WAHOO – Although the Saunders County Board of Supervisors said no to a proposal to revamp the county’s emergency communication system, the idea is not dead.

At the Sept. 21 meeting, the county board chose not to sign a contract with Motorola Solutions for a proposed $10.43 million upgrade to the county’s 911 dispatch system.

“At this time, we don’t know how we’re going to have the money to support it,” said Chairperson Doris Karloff in an interview on Monday.

The proposal to replace the 14-year-old radio system used by law enforcement and emergency services was first presented to the county board in April. The proposal included new handheld radios and an infrastructure update. New radios would cost $1,901,571 and infrastructure updates total $8,527,477.

Karloff said the county board did not want to raise the county tax levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The 2021-22 budget has the same levy of $0.246046 per $100 of property valuation as last year.

The supervisors are looking into financing options. Karloff said they talked about a bond. They are bringing in representatives from DA Davidson to consult on the idea of a bond.