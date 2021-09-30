County board looks for 911 update funding

WAHOO – Although the Saunders County Board of Supervisors said no to a proposal to revamp the county’s emergency communication system, the idea is not dead.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, the county board chose not to sign a contract with Motorola Solutions for a proposed $10.43 million upgrade to the county’s 911 dispatch system.
“At this time, we don’t know how we’re going to have the money to support it,” said Chairperson Doris Karloff in an interview on Monday.
The proposal to replace the 14-year-old radio system used by law enforcement and emergency services was first presented to the county board in April. The proposal included new handheld radios and an infrastructure update. New radios would cost $1,901,571 and infrastructure updates total $8,527,477.
Karloff said the county board did not want to raise the county tax levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The 2021-22 budget has the same levy of $0.246046 per $100 of property valuation as last year.
The supervisors are looking into financing options. Karloff said they talked about a bond. They are bringing in representatives from DA Davidson to consult on the idea of a bond.
The suggestion was also made to use money the county has and will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for part of the system.
These pandemic-relief funds can only be used for specific things, however. The deputy county attorney called a representative of Lutz and Company, a firm that is providing consulting services to the county for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, to ask about using these funds for the communication system and was told it would not qualify.
However, Karloff said the funds can be used for health and safety, which she feels this would fall under. She has enlisted the advice of the National Association of Counties (NACo), of which Saunders County is a member. She has not received a response yet.
Karloff has also asked Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz and Kyle Laughlin, the chief deputy, to prioritize what is needed to meet the immediate needs of the communications system.
Stukenholtz and many members of police, fire and rescue departments throughout the county attended the meeting. Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren said the 18 chairs set up for social distancing were occupied, with another dozen people standing during the meeting.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.