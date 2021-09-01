County board hosts budget hearing

WAHOO – Following the usual agenda for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 24, the county board opened a public hearing to review a draft of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

“These are not final numbers,” District 1 Supervisor and Finance Chair Dave Lutton said.

While the numbers won’t be finalized and adopted until the Sept. 14 meeting, Lutton said the county is in “a good financial position.”

Looking at the “budget at a glance,” the tax request for the 2021-2022 fiscal year will be the same asking as last year, $9,122,692.67.

Prior to the budget hearing, the county board considered and approved the levies for the Ag Society, suburban fire districts and townships. Exactly the same as last year, the board approved a 15 cent levy for every one hundred dollars valuation in property value to go toward these three groups.

The Agriculture Society will receive one cent of this levy, rural fire districts will receive four cents and townships will receive ten cents.