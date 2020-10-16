County board honors Mach, sets final tax request and tax levies

WAHOO — After the Pledge of Allegiance during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 6, a moment of silence was held for the passing of District 5 Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife Margaret “Marty” Mach.

This was the first meeting without Mach since a car accident on Sept. 25 which killed Mach and his wife. The county board also honored the Mach with a black cloth draped over his chair and under his name plate. A framed photo of Mach was also positioned at his supervisor desk.

“I had great respect for his work on the board and especially getting the Veteran of the Month going,” said Supervisor Ed Rastovski of Wahoo.

After roll was called without a call for Mach, the board continued business as usual by setting the county’s final property tax request and tax levies for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The total property tax finalized on Tuesday was $10,139,562.69 which is the same asking amount as last year. Because property valuations went up, the total tax levy went down to be .246046 per $100 valuation.