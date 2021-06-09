County board allows UTVs to drive on county roads for Mach tribute ride

WAHOO — The Saunders County Board of Supervisors considered a request for the annual Prague Legion Tractor Drive to utilize county roads during the June 1 meeting.

Wendy Mach, daughter of former District 5 Supervisor Larry Mach, stood before her father’s former board asking that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) be allowed to drive on country roads along with tractors and Jeeps for the tractor drive her father established and organized from 2013 to 2019.

This year, Wendy took over her father’s position of event organizer for the drive scheduled on June 6 since Larry and his wife Marty Mach’s sudden deaths in a fatal car accident on Sept. 25.

“I just wanted to go about this the correct way, like dad would want,” Wendy said.

Allowing vehicles like an ATV or utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) could result in $2,000 to $3,000 more in donations to the Prague American Legion, Mach said. The event resulted in 80 vehicles and 150 people participating, which is the most they ever had, Mach said after the meeting and the drive. They were able to raise $2,700 for the Prague American Legion.