County board accepts Whispering Ridge final plat, with stipulations 

“I am concerned about the water issue and for the safety and health of the citizens that may be building homes there,” Karloff said. “That’s part of what we are supposed to be looking at is the health and safety of all of our citizens.”

Lutton, who made the motion with stipulations in September, recognized that what had been asked was not completed. He said while they have provided a drainage analysis, it needs to be improved and they need a grading plan.

“It’s really difficult for us at this point because we’re hearing again from you that you will do what we’re requesting, but we haven’t seen that done,” Lutton said.

Karloff asked if there was a motion which resulted in a long pause from the board. Eventually, as he did at the Sept. 1 meeting, Lutton said he believes the subdivision meets the county’s zoning requirements right now, but wanted to add stipulations.

“I think there are things we need as a board if we were to approve this to put into that agreement to protect neighbors, to protect our county,” Lutton said.