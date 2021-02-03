County board accepts VSO recommendation 

WAHOO – With three board members attending via Zoom, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors held its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 26 despite the heavy snowfall late Sunday through early Tuesday.

Veterans Service Committee Member Pat Hancock attended the meeting at the courthouse to present the committee’s recommendation to replace current Veteran Service Officer Mary Pace in March. Out of the 15 applications, eight were interviewed by the committee.

“All eight were very good,” Hancock said.

As their primary candidate, Hancock said they would recommend 71-year-old Danny Kauble of Fremont. While he lives in Dodge County, Hancock said Kauble still meets the main requirement for the VSO position of living in Nebraska for two years. He meets all other requirements as well.

District 3 Supervisor Craig Bruenig said Kauble has an excellent resume.

Because of the weather, the county finance committee made up of District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton, District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff and District 3 Supervisor Craig Bruenig were not able to negotiate Kauble’s pay with the Veterans Service Committee. The county board went into executive session to come to a decision.