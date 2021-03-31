County accepts roads plan for 2021-2026

WAHOO – The One and Six-Year Plan for Saunders County highway improvement was accepted by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on March 23.

The county board initially opened the public hearing for the highway improvement plan on March 16. The board kept it open to look over the plan until the March 23 meeting, which is something they normally do.

Assistant Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom told the county board that the biggest project is likely going to be the Country Road 11 project. The 13-mile project will run from the Saunders County line north to Highway 92 near Mead.

In 2020, the county board transferred $1,520,176.58 from the Inheritance Fund to the highway department specifically for this project. Prior to this, County Road 11 had been a project included in the One and Six-Year plan for a few years, former Highway Superintendent Steve Mika said back in September 2020, because of safety concerns and the large amount of truck traffic.