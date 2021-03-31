County accepts roads plan for 2021-2026

WAHOO – The One and Six-Year Plan for Saunders County highway improvement was accepted by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on March 23.
The county board initially opened the public hearing for the highway improvement plan on March 16. The board kept it open to look over the plan until the March 23 meeting, which is something they normally do.
Assistant Highway Superintendent Andy Nordstrom told the county board that the biggest project is likely going to be the Country Road 11 project. The 13-mile project will run from the Saunders County line north to Highway 92 near Mead.
In 2020, the county board transferred $1,520,176.58 from the Inheritance Fund to the highway department specifically for this project. Prior to this, County Road 11 had been a project included in the One and Six-Year plan for a few years, former Highway Superintendent Steve Mika said back in September 2020, because of safety concerns and the large amount of truck traffic.
Nordstrom said in an interview after the meeting that before this major road can be paved, they need to replace about 20 structures along the road including steel culverts, box culverts and bridges. Right now, these structures are in design. Nordstrom said paving probably won’t happen this year and the entire project will cost more than $4.5 million, which was what had been originally estimated.
“The cost of everything’s going up,” Nordstrom said. “I don’t even know if we’re going to go with asphalt or concrete yet, but from last year to this year of asphalt has already gone up like 15 bucks a ton.”
Along with the County Road 11 project, Nordstrom said the county will be adding shoulders onto Highway 77 at the turn onto County Road J near Saunders Medical Center.
There are also a few important bridge replacements that will happen this year which the state will pay for 75% of them. The first one is located near Cedar Bluff on county roads 15 and X and the other is located in Yutan on County Road 6 south of County Road P. Nordstrom said the Yutan bridge is exciting because it’s an old truss bridge.
“It’s really, really narrow and the tonnage is really low on it,” Nordstrom said.
In other business, the county board did not have a meeting on March 30 since it is the fifth Tuesday of the month. The county board will next meet on April 6 where they will be having a public hearing in regards to a final plat of a subdivision located in Leshara called Whispering Ridge Estates.