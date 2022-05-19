Country star plans concert in Murdock

MURDOCK – Last year’s Academy of Country (ACM) Music Entertainer of the Year will play a concert on a Cass County farm in September.

Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour 2022 to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm near Murdock on Sept. 22. The farm, owned by Andrew and Cassondra Stock, is located near 286th Street and Waverly Road.

Bryan brought his Farm Tour to the area five years ago. He played in a Lancaster County field in September 2017.

For more information about tickets and parking, go to lukebryan.com.

Supporting acts will include Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

The outdoor festival 2022 Farm Tour kicks off in Monroeville, Indiana on Sept. 15 as Bryan takes a break from his big-venue Raised Up Right tour to hit some smaller stages. Bryan will be in Mechanicsburg, Ohio and Fowlerville, Michigan before heading to Nebraska and then on to Boone, Iowa and Eyota, Minnesota.

In addition to being one of the world’s best-selling recording artists, Bryan stars on “American Idol” as a judge.

Bryan broke into the music business first as a song writer, penning tunes for Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. After he signed a recording deal with Capitol Nashville, he released his debut album, “All Stay Me,” in 2007, which included two top 10 hits.

His star continued to rise, and in 2010 Bryan was named the ACM’s Top New Artist. Since then, he has sold over 75 million records and was named the ACM Entertainer of the Year multiple times and his album “Crash my Party” was named “Album of the Decade” in 2019.

