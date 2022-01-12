Council increases engine braking fines

ASHLAND – Truck drivers heading through Ashland will pay higher fines for engine braking.

At the council’s first meeting of 2022, which lasted only 20 minutes, it passed Resolution 2022-1 setting engine braking fines at $100.

The increase came after a resident of the Whitetail Estates residential neighborhood requested stronger fines and enforcement against engine braking last month.

At the Dec. 16 meeting, Scott Monzon said he and other residents of the growing subdivision are subject to the loud noises at all hours of the day coming from semis on Highway 66 heading to the Highway 6 intersection. He asked either that the speed limit (60 miles per hour) be reduced on that stretch of road and/or fines be strengthened.

Police Chief Joe Baudler told the council that he sat in his cruiser at the area in question one day last fall and saw three engine braking violations out of 100 trucks in a two-hour period. Of the three violations, two were because someone had pulled out in front of the truck.

The previous fine was $10 per incident of engine braking.

Council Member Jake Crnkovich said raising the fine to $100 should make a difference.