Council hears update on salvage business

ASHLAND – MyCole Decker has been working for the last year to clean up 46 years worth of accumulated vehicles in various forms of decay that line the property he inherited from his father.

Tim Decker’s M&M Towing and Storage, located at the northern entrance to Ashland on Highway 66, butted heads with city officials many times over the years as the city tried to force the owner to remove the vehicles he had stored there, waiting to be salvaged.

For nearly a year, MyCole Decker has been working to clean up the property, continuing work he said his dad started before his death in December 2021.

MyCole Decker gave an update on his progress during the Ashland City Council meeting on Nov. 3.

“It’s not what it used to be and it won’t be,” he told the council.

Decker said he has been taking as many as three loads a week to metal recyclers to get rid of the vehicles. The price of metal is falling, however, dropping $100 a ton since he started the cleanup process. Which means he may halt work until prices are better.

In the meantime, Decker said he will continue to clean up along the fence line, which is more visible because leaves have fallen off the trees.

The area in question is also in direct sight line of the Ashland-Greenwood Primary School currently under construction.

City Administrator Jessica Quady asked Decker how long it will take him to complete cleanup efforts, at the pace he is going now.

Decker did not answer directly, saying the market and the weather will have an effect.

“I’m trying to get rid of as much of it as I can,” he said.

Decker will also continue to take in more wrecked or disabled vehicles. He keeps them only until the insurance company decides the vehicle’s fate, for three to 30 days. Then it is shipped off.

Decker said people ask if them can dump their junk at his place. He says no.

“It’s not a junk yard…it’s not going to be,” Decker told the council. “That’s not my intentions or my plans.”

Council Member Bruce Wischmann asked Decker about the house that sits along Highway 66, which recently began to fall in on itself.

Decker said he is focusing on the metal clean up first before he tackles the house. He is also waiting to hear the final decision by the Nebraska Department of Transportation on a possible turn lane that could be built in the area, he added.