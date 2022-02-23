Council discusses utility rates

However, there are capital improvement projects in the works, so a new rate study was warranted, she added.

Simonsen said there are $3.5 million in capital improvement projects planned for the next five years in Ashland, but did not elaborate on them.

In most municipalities, the water and sewer systems are separate accounts, but in Ashland they have been combined for at least 20 years, according to Quady. Simonsen said that is not ideal but is also not a huge problem.

In general, the sewer system supplements the water system in Ashland, Simonsen said.

Simonsen said the water system has not required much capital input since the last well was built. He added that because no treatment is required, the cost of producing water is relatively low. About $100,000 in capital improvement are planned each year for the next five years, the study said.

On the sewer side of things, the proposal would achieve a net balance of operations of about $150,000 in 2025 that would allow the system to pay for about $150,000 of projects each year with cash, the study said.