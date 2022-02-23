Council discusses utility rates

ASHLAND – A new study of utility rates was presented to the Ashland City Council at its most recent meeting.
On Feb. 17, the council heard from Dane Simonsen of JEO Consulting Group. Simonsen told the council that the study looked at user growth, usage, expenses, capital improvement projects and bond payments and financing to come up with a recommended rate schedule for water and sewer.
“What we’re ultimately trying to achieve with the rate schedule was getting your system to a revenue neutral state,” he said.
Looking at the water and sewer rates separately, the proposed schedule would increase flat rates for all water users but slightly decrease rates for sewer usage.
The proposal includes an increase of an average of 13% for water users in the first year for flat fees. But the fees rise more slowly over the next four years, to just 2% in 2025.
On the other hand, the sewer rates would fall an average of 3.5% the first year for all categories of users, which includes residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. By 2025, the decrease would be around 1.1% average per category.
City Administrator Jessica Quady said the utility rates have not changed in Ashland since 2007, when major increases were adopted to pay for a new wastewater treatment facility and water tower. Rate studies have been done since then, but the suggestions were to keep rates relatively the same over the years.
However, there are capital improvement projects in the works, so a new rate study was warranted, she added.
Simonsen said there are $3.5 million in capital improvement projects planned for the next five years in Ashland, but did not elaborate on them.
In most municipalities, the water and sewer systems are separate accounts, but in Ashland they have been combined for at least 20 years, according to Quady. Simonsen said that is not ideal but is also not a huge problem.
In general, the sewer system supplements the water system in Ashland, Simonsen said.
Simonsen said the water system has not required much capital input since the last well was built. He added that because no treatment is required, the cost of producing water is relatively low. About $100,000 in capital improvement are planned each year for the next five years, the study said.
On the sewer side of things, the proposal would achieve a net balance of operations of about $150,000 in 2025 that would allow the system to pay for about $150,000 of projects each year with cash, the study said.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer raised concerns about rates for small business owners in Ashland, saying the rates are “not equitable” in his opinion and should be based on consumption rather instead.
Utility rates for home day care operators were also discussed during the public comment portion of the meeting. Three members of the audience spoke in favor of changing the fees for these home-based businesses back to residential rather than commercial.
Janet Rolofson with Communities for Kids noted that a recent survey revealed more child care options are needed in Ashland. There are a total of 94 slots for licensed child care in Ashland, but a gap of nearly 200 slots based on 2020 census information. When using enrollment figures from Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, the gap ranges from 125 to 256.
Child care providers also face low wages, lack of benefits and high stress, according to the latest study from the University of Nebraska’s Buffett Early Childhood Institute, Ashland resident and former University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Shirley Niemeyer told the council.
Karen Kasuske, who has been providing child care in her home in Ashland for 25 years, surveyed 13 communities in eastern Nebraska to determine if they charge commercial utility rates for in-home child care providers. Only one (Blair) does, according to her survey.
Kasuske also came before the council to request a rate change in 2018. She was told then to wait until the next rate study was done, she said.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz suggested breaking down the commercial category to include additional classes to create more equity. Simonsen said the council could do that through an ordinance.
In all, Grauerholz said the rate study is a step in the right direction for Ashland.
“I personally feel it’s a good place to be starting,” he said.
He said the council will continue to gather input from users to help make the final decision on rates, which could be in about a month.
