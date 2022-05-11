Council chooses method to repair compass

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council has opted to try a different method of constructing the compass that has adorned the city’s busiest intersection for nearly 30 years.

At the council meeting on May 5, the council approved a bid from Shroder Concrete of Blair to replace the concrete compass at the intersection of 15th and Silver streets.

Since the compass was introduced as part of the Downtown Improvement Project in the mid-1990s, it has been replaced multiple times, as the busy intersection sees a lot of traffic. The separate concrete sections that formed the compass easily broke under the weight of heavy traffic, particularly at the end of the directional arrows.

“What we’re doing is not working,” said Mayor Rick Grauerholz at the council’s April 21 meeting, when the original bids were discussed.

The compass was last replaced in 2017. This time, the council opted to go with a proposal that will pour a solid piece of concrete, with the compass created by staining the concrete.

The bid from Shroder Concrete was $24,500 to tear out and replace the concrete and apply the stain. The city also approved a bid of $8,750 to restain the concrete once a year through an annual maintenance agreement.

The unanimous vote also included a third bid for $8,850 by Shroder Concrete to place concrete under the brick that surrounds the circle.

The original bid to replace the concrete and sawcut the design was $18,000. But the council chose to go with the stain option in the hope that the concrete will last longer.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said the project should take two weeks to complete and will be scheduled so it does not interfere with Stir-Up, which takes place July 15 to 17.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.