Council adopts maximum residential lot size

“The other piece is the economic piece, what does it take for you as a city to build that road, because it costs the same to build the road whether it serves one house or serves 20 houses. Water and sanitary sewer are similar,” Ray said.

The city would also reap more tax dollars if they limited lot sizes, because the density of houses would be higher.

Originally, the ordinance set 20 acres as the maximum figure. But on May 6, the council voted to change the maximum to 10 acres. However, at the council’s next meeting on May 20, Council Member Jake Crnkovich made a motion to amend the ordinance to add the 20 acre maximum back in. The council postponed the vote.

After two meetings of discussion, the item was back for the third and final vote on the ordinance. Crnkovich made his argument again that he felt there should be no cap on lot sizes.

“I just don’t see a reason to prematurely place a cap on what people can do with their land on the outskirts of town, outside city limits and specifically in the residential estates zoning district,” he said.

Crnkovich said the land value market should drive the need for smaller lots, not city codes. He said developers are smart and would want to build more houses on a large parcel of land to make more money.