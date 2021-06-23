Council adopts maximum residential lot size

ASHLAND – City planners and city council members batted around ideas for nearly an hour until passing an ordinance that will cap lot sizes in Ashland at 20 acres.
Last Thursday, the council passed the final reading of Ordinance 1191. The matter had been discussed during a public hearing in April and the final vote was postponed twice. At last week’s meeting, Jeff Ray, a planner with JEO Consulting Group, attended to provide more information.
The reason the final reading of the ordinance, which modifies sections of the zoning ordinance, was postponed had to do with maximum lot sizes for areas zoned for residential development. Zoning Administrator Bill Krejci suggested the ordinance to implement a maximum lot size so land would not be used inefficiently. He said he receives multiple calls from landowners ready to sell to developers, and he felt the city should be proactive in zoning to prevent issues down the road.
“My view on it is I’d rather be ahead of it and not behind it,” he said.
Ray told the council last Thursday that the city zoning code did not have maximum lot size, but city officials felt that to deal with the significant growth pressure Ashland is facing, they needed to be implemented. If the city allows large lots along the outside edges of the city, it could hamper growth or increase the cost of expanding infrastructure if the city grows beyond these acreages.
“The other piece is the economic piece, what does it take for you as a city to build that road, because it costs the same to build the road whether it serves one house or serves 20 houses. Water and sanitary sewer are similar,” Ray said.
The city would also reap more tax dollars if they limited lot sizes, because the density of houses would be higher.
Originally, the ordinance set 20 acres as the maximum figure. But on May 6, the council voted to change the maximum to 10 acres. However, at the council’s next meeting on May 20, Council Member Jake Crnkovich made a motion to amend the ordinance to add the 20 acre maximum back in. The council postponed the vote.
After two meetings of discussion, the item was back for the third and final vote on the ordinance. Crnkovich made his argument again that he felt there should be no cap on lot sizes.
“I just don’t see a reason to prematurely place a cap on what people can do with their land on the outskirts of town, outside city limits and specifically in the residential estates zoning district,” he said.
Crnkovich said the land value market should drive the need for smaller lots, not city codes. He said developers are smart and would want to build more houses on a large parcel of land to make more money.
“At the end of the day, I really believe it comes down to the almighty dollar anyway,” he said.
The council member also argued that if there was a maximum lot size, it should be 20 acres to meet up with the minimum lot size allowed in transitional agricultural and other agricultural zoning districts.
“So then you have that dead zone in there where you could even have a lot that’s 12 acres or 15 acres,” said Crnkovich, who works in real estate.
Crnkovich made a motion to remove the maximum lot size from the ordinance, but Council Member Bruce Wischmann said he preferred the 20 acre cap. The amendment was amended by the council, then the final reading of the ordinance was passed, with the 20 acre maximum in place.