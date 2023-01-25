Confidence is high grant will help long-awaited monument come to life

ASHLAND – Confidence is high that Ashland will receive a substantial grant to help fund a project long in the making.

Steve Nabity, chair of the Creative District Committee, told the Ashland City Council at its Jan. 19 meeting that they have submitted an application for a $250,000 grant to build the Towers of History in downtown Ashland.

“We’re very confident that it will be awarded,” Nabity said.

Nabity came before the council to ask if the city will authorize the Creative District Committee to use city-owned green space at 13th and Silver streets near the city parking lot for the project.

The Towers of History concept was developed by the late Gene Roncka, an artist and gallery owner in Ashland, over 25 years ago to honor the community’s rich history. The artist first took interest in the idea after working on a painting about the Saline Ford Crossing, a limestone crossing over Salt Creek used by pioneers on the Oxbow and Mormon trails.

Early designs included a wooden platform, walking bridge and earthen platform. But the issues with flooding near the creek resulted in restrictions that prohibited structures to be built in the area.

Roncka adapted his earlier vision to come up with a plan that better fit the area. His final design included four concrete towers topped with bronze sculptures depicting phases of Ashland’s past, and was aptly named the “Towers of History.”

Approximately $17,000 was gathered over the years through fundraising and grants. Roncka’s wife, Mary, continued the quest to bring the Towers of History to life since her husband’s death in 2021.

Mary Roncka joined the Creative District Committee and advocated for the project to be implemented by the arts-based organization.

The Creative District Committee was formed when local arts enthusiasts decided to seek certification as a creative district by the state.

The Nebraska Legislature passed LB943 in 2021 that allowed the Nebraska Arts Council to develop the Creative District Program. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

Ashland, known for years as a hub of artistic talent, jumped on the band wagon quickly under the leadership of Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). A committee was appointed by the mayor to begin planning and compiling the documentation needed for the application process.

The organization narrowed down over 30 ideas received from the public and the committee to five for consideration for the strategic plan. The list included the Towers of History.

Council Member Chuck Niemeyer made a motion to approve the request, with the stipulation that the city would not provide funding for the project or its future maintenance. Nabity said they would fundraise to maintain the monument. Council Member Michelle Libal seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.