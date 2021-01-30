Community volunteer Kobza honored as Veteran of Month

WAHOO – Don Kobza was honored as the Saunders County Veteran of the Month for January.

Each month, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors recognizes a veteran who is a resident of Saunders County. Kobza from Valparaiso was nominated by Dan Benes. He was awarded a certificate at the Jan. 12 supervisors meeting.

Kobza joined the Army in August 1969. He went to basic training at Fort Lewis, Wash. and then to Vietnam with the 69th Engineer Battalion (Construction) as a mason. While in the Army, he was selected as the Battalion Soldier of the Month in December 1970. He was discharged in July 1971 as a Specialist 5, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation medal, Expert on the M14, Marksman on the M16, and one overseas bar.

Kobza was started his own business and continued as a brick mason for over 50 years, retiring just two years ago.