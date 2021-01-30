Community volunteer Kobza honored as Veteran of Month

WAHOO – Don Kobza was honored as the Saunders County Veteran of the Month for January.
Each month, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors recognizes a veteran who is a resident of Saunders County. Kobza from Valparaiso was nominated by Dan Benes. He was awarded a certificate at the Jan. 12 supervisors meeting.
Kobza joined the Army in August 1969. He went to basic training at Fort Lewis, Wash. and then to Vietnam with the 69th Engineer Battalion (Construction) as a mason. While in the Army, he was selected as the Battalion Soldier of the Month in December 1970. He was discharged in July 1971 as a Specialist 5, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation medal, Expert on the M14, Marksman on the M16, and one overseas bar.
Kobza was started his own business and continued as a brick mason for over 50 years, retiring just two years ago.
He has been a member of the Valparaiso American Legion for 49 years and served as athletic chairman for two years, the vice-commander for seven years and commander for five years. He has been a member of the Valparaiso VFW for 21 years and is currently the commander and has been for the past 17 years. At one point, Kobza served for several years as commander for both the VFW and the American Legion in Valparaiso. He is also a charter member of the Knights of Columbus in Valparaiso and has never missed a single meeting, and there have been 442 of them.
For that past 48 years, Kobza has been a member of the Valparaiso Fire Department, serving as assistant chief for eight years and fire chief for 10 years.
Kobza received the Community Service award from the Valparaiso Community Club in 1990. He has also served as director, vice-president, and president of the Valparaiso Area Jaycees, past member of the Valparaiso Lions Club, member of the Valparaiso Businessmen Association for 45 years including 10 years as secretary, four years as vice president and 19 years as president. He was also the past president of the Lincoln Mason Contractors Association, a member of the Saunders County Livestock Association and for the past 22 years he has volunteered as a medical provider for the Cornhusker State Games.
Kobza married his sweetheart Betty in October 1971 and together they have three daughters, one son and nine grandchildren.
On Jan. 12, Kobza was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for service in the Armed Forces of the United States of America by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. The certificate read: “The Saunders County Supervisors wish to recognize your military service to the United States of America. Throughout our Nation’s history, it is the efforts of men and women such as yourself that have provided the freedoms we, as Americans, dearly enjoy today. Please accept our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Let us never forget your demonstrated sacrifice, service, love and commitment to your county,” signed by County Board Chairperson Doris Karloff and Veterans Service Officer Mary Pace.