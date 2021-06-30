Community Response reinforces families 

WAHOO – When Saunders County Youth Services received a $50,000 grant from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, they were able to break down barriers to help families with issues that aren’t normally covered by other avenues of support.
Between pest removal, transportation and other living expenses, Youth Services Program Director Amber Pelan said the Community Response program has spent about $12,000 since receiving the grant in February to prevent 22 families from entering the system.
“We got it in February to help children and families with basically any of their needs that would prevent them from possibly entering the system in a way of neglect or abuse or poverty,” she said.
Pelan said they have found that the No. 1 aspect they have provided aid for has been transportation, followed by pest control and housing.
“Those are generally things that are not paid for by other programs,” Pelan said.
Community Response is a program that falls under Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. As of now, the Saunders County program is somewhat of a hybrid and has more leeway because the dollars given by the foundation are from a private donor.
Saunders is one of the only counties to manage its own funding.
“We need to show our funder that we have a need here in our county but that we’re also going to manage the funds appropriately to ensure that we’re helping those in need,” she said. “And then we’ll hopefully then be the recipient of it annually.”
To run the Community Response program, it is required that there is a case manager and financial manager. Pelan has been acting as the financial manager and Saunders County Domestic Violence Coordinator Michelle Libal has been acting as the case manager.
Pelan said for the time being these positions will continue to fall to her and Libal unless it continues to grow.
They also plan to follow up by working on budgeting and finances with these families so they are better prepared in the future.
“I think that the really important part is for people to know when they’re coming to utilize the money, we’re here to help,” Pelan said. “But our goal is also to do coaching too.”
Another goal they have is to ensure the funds are being utilized in a responsible way by keeping it as a failsafe after all other funds are accessed first.
“We’re very careful with the grant,” Pelan said. “We make sure we utilize every possible service first because we want to make sure these dollars last, and are here to help families as long as possible.”
