Community Response reinforces families 

“We need to show our funder that we have a need here in our county but that we’re also going to manage the funds appropriately to ensure that we’re helping those in need,” she said. “And then we’ll hopefully then be the recipient of it annually.”

To run the Community Response program, it is required that there is a case manager and financial manager. Pelan has been acting as the financial manager and Saunders County Domestic Violence Coordinator Michelle Libal has been acting as the case manager.

Pelan said for the time being these positions will continue to fall to her and Libal unless it continues to grow.

They also plan to follow up by working on budgeting and finances with these families so they are better prepared in the future.

“I think that the really important part is for people to know when they’re coming to utilize the money, we’re here to help,” Pelan said. “But our goal is also to do coaching too.”

Another goal they have is to ensure the funds are being utilized in a responsible way by keeping it as a failsafe after all other funds are accessed first.