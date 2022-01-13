Community helps out in time of need

ASHLAND – Jean Stewart, chairman of the Toys for Tots campaign and the director of the Ashland Food Pantry, reported that individuals, churches, businesses and organizations again chipped in with food donations, money and time to help out the needy during the holiday season.

“As chairman, I would like to thank the town of Ashland and its residents for the wonderful support the Food Pantry and Toys for Tots received this year,” Stewart said. “We were absolutely humbled by the many individual donations of time and money as well as the churches that support all year long and the businesses that step up.”

The local Boy Scout troop and students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools gathered an enormous amount of food for the Food Pantry in 2021, Stewart said. And customers purchased over $2,600 of food from No Frills Supermarket in Ashland to be donated. As a result, the pantry was able to help 151 people in 2021 with food and necessities.

“It is so nice of the store to do this project each year and for the people to step up and purchase them even though it has been a difficult year,” Stewart said.