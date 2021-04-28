Community Energy holds open house for solar farm project

“People had questions answered at the tables along the way,” she said.

Handouts explaining the project were also provided to attendees, all in an effort to provide more information to residents. Sours said Yutan residents are more involved compared to other projects Community Energy has done across the country, which shows they care a lot about their community and want to maintain what they have.

However, Community Energy and Yutan can peacefully co-exist, Sours said.

“A lot of fear comes out of these and it’s our job to try and allay some of that fear and indicate we can be a good neighbor in the community,” he added.

Teresa Akeson, the leader of a group of local landowners opposed to the project, said they were “disappointed” in the way the meeting was set up. They would rather have had an event similar to last month’s meeting where everyone could hear the questions and answers.

She also said there are lingering questions from area landowners. However, there were some positives that came out of Friday’s meeting, Akeson said.

“I did get some questions answered,” she said.

But she has many more questions to be posed to Community Energy, OPPD and county officials.