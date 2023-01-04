Community comes through with Toys for Tots program

ASHLAND – The Ashland Community came through in a big way again this year to provide gifts and and/or donate their time for the local Toys for Tots project.

Eighteen Ashland-Greenwood High School students showed up to help bring toys down from storage, add newly donated toys and then sort by age and price and count to make sure we had enough gifts for the different age groups and to determine how many still needed to her purchased.

Toys still needed were then purchased with the cash donations received.

The 18 students from the school that showed up were from the Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and the Ambassadors.

“We would not be able to complete the project without them,” said Jean Stewart, the Toys for Tots coordinator.

Twenty-three adult volunteers showed up to help wrap the gifts and put them in bags for the families. Eighty-seven youth were helped through the program this year.

The Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School not only donated some hats and gloves but also brought enough food for the Ashland Food Pantry to fill two pickups.