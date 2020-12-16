Community Calendar

 Skip to main content
Thursday, Dec. 17 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

Ashland City Council meeting, Ashland Public Library, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Feed, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21 – Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, High School Media Center, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Ashland Planning Commission meeting, Ashland Public Library, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28 – Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.

