Community Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 17 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, Ashland Public Library, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19 – VFW Steak and Hamburger Feed, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21 – Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, High School Media Center, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Ashland Planning Commission meeting, Ashland Public Library, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28 – Mobile Food Pantry, VFW, 3 to 4 p.m.
