Closing family business brings togetherness

Dean passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. Steve and his mother continued to run the business, hoping to keep the family legacy going. However, Violetan passed away unexpectedly less than two months later after suffering a stroke.

Steve knew he would not be able to run the business and work his full-time job. And as he began to settle his parents’ estate, he realized the process would go more smoothly if they were to shut down Laune Sales and Service.

Three months ago the family decided to close the business and began selling off the inventory. By the beginning of November, all that was left were a handful of new mowers and shelves full of parts, plus a few used mowers in the back.

Steve plans to purchase the building and may eventually open a business of his own there. He will likely also rent out part of the space, as the building is 8,000 square feet and he said he doesn’t need that much room.

The family is keeping two antique Massey Harris tractors Steve’s father and grandfather restored together. Dean regularly rode them in local parades to promote the business, Steve said.