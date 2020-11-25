Closing family business brings togetherness

ASHLAND – As Steve Laune proceeds with the task of cleaning out his parents’ business, he’s discovering treasures.
Like a plastic cutting board that was given out to customers of Laune Sales and Service in the 1970s. Or a mirror with President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s picture on it, along with a thermometer to gauge the temperature of the room, another gift given to clients at Christmas time.
“We keep finding all kinds of different things,” he said.
Steve Laune and his family are closing up the business that was opened by his grandfather in 1946 and operated by his father until just three years ago.
Charles “CB” Laune opened Laune Sales and Service in 1946 in the building on the corner of 14th and Adams streets that now houses Ark Financial. He sold farm equipment, lawn mowers, appliances and kitchen cabinets.
It was his second business, having opened Laune Chevrolet a few years earlier on the opposite corner of the intersection (now the location of Todd Valley Plumbing and Heating).
Steve remembered his grandfather as a friendly, outgoing man. A real “wheeler and dealer.”
“He’d do what it takes to get a sale,” he said.
In contrast, Steve’s father, Dean, was more quiet and reserved, but also very friendly.
“All kinds of people (have) come in to say how nice he was to them,” Steve said.
As the stories go, Dean would sit and visit with his customers for as long as they wanted to socialize.
“He made them feel they were important,” Steve said.
CB worked for several years with Dean and his other son, Allyn “Pete” Laune, who was a few years older than Dean. He taught them how to operate a business and be a good salesman.
When CB decided to retire in 1974, he and his wife Mary “sold” the business to Dean and Pete for $1.
“Basically he gave them the business,” Steve said.
Pete continued selling TVs and appliances in the original downtown location. Dean took the farm machinery and lawn and garden inventory and moved west to a former grain storage building at 22nd and Silver streets. Dean built a home on the same block, and just a few years ago his granddaughter did the same.
The business sold Massey Ferguson farm equipment for decades. At one point, however, Dean focused on selling only lawn and garden equipment.
By his side throughout the years was Dean’s wife, Violetan. Steve said his mother ran a travel agency out of the Laune Sales and Service building, and at the same time she did the bookkeeping for her husband’s business.
“She did the books for dad and handled all the bills,” Steve said of his mother.
Steve looks back on the fact that his parents were together 24 hours a day at work and at home and marvels at their relationship.
“They got along great,” he said.
For many years the staff also included three mechanics and an employee who focused on selling parts. As business started to decline slightly, Dean began doing the mechanical work and parts selling himself, Steve said.
Laune Sales and Service certainly was the place where Ashlanders came to buy their lawn mowers, but it also pulled in customers from outside of town. Steve said there were many customers from Lincoln, Wahoo, Ceresco and Greenwood over the years.
“They came here because we care about them,” said Steve.
About three years ago, Dean stepped back from the business as his health declined due to ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gherig’s disease. Steve stepped in to help, working with his mother to keep the business going. Steve also continued to work at his full-time job as an employee benefits administrator with the National Rural Electrical Cooperative Association as well.
“It was very fulfilling to be able to fill in and help out and keep things going,” he said.
Dean passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. Steve and his mother continued to run the business, hoping to keep the family legacy going. However, Violetan passed away unexpectedly less than two months later after suffering a stroke.
Steve knew he would not be able to run the business and work his full-time job. And as he began to settle his parents’ estate, he realized the process would go more smoothly if they were to shut down Laune Sales and Service.
Three months ago the family decided to close the business and began selling off the inventory. By the beginning of November, all that was left were a handful of new mowers and shelves full of parts, plus a few used mowers in the back.
Steve plans to purchase the building and may eventually open a business of his own there. He will likely also rent out part of the space, as the building is 8,000 square feet and he said he doesn’t need that much room.
The family is keeping two antique Massey Harris tractors Steve’s father and grandfather restored together. Dean regularly rode them in local parades to promote the business, Steve said.
Dean also collected farm toys, mostly those made by the brands he sold, which included Massey Harris, a company that later became Massey Ferguson. The nearly 70 toys that have been displayed on shelves lining the show room will be split between Steve and his siblings, Tom Laune and Annette Smith. The family will also split the remaining inventory as the estate is settled.
Steve said his wife, Kayla, and their children and grandchildren have also been there to help with the business and now with the closing. Daughters Monica and Naomi live in Ashland with their families, and Kirsten is also nearby. Son Trent his family live in Pennsylvania, but have come home when he can and may move home soon, Steve said.
Having his family there to help was a blessing, Steve said.
“It brought us together,” he said.
Just what Dean and Violetan would have wanted.
