Clearing streets, sidewalks required after snow

Even when there is no snow on the ground, vehicles are not allowed to be parked on Ashland city streets for more than 24 hours at a time, Quady said. When it snows, it is easy to tell when a vehicle has been on the street for more than the allotted time. City officials have used this method to alert police to illegal parking.

Larsen said there are times when his crew has contacted the police about a vehicle that hasn’t moved for a couple of days during and after a snowstorm. But in most cases, they attempt to do everything they can to avoid having the car ticketed or towed.

“We try and have as much understanding as we can and we appreciate everyone’s understanding when it’s time to plow snow,” he said.

In both cases, the vehicles are towed at the owner’s expense. There can also be additional fees if the vehicle is not claimed within five days, the code states.

“They can, and they have in years past, towed cars when we had a snow storm and people didn’t move their cars,” said Quady.

This time around, no cars were towed, Quady said. However, a handful of vehicle owners were cited.

“The next day or two the police did go out and give warnings or tickets,” she added.